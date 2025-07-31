PM Chính orders final push to complete 3,000km expressway network

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for an accelerated and determined effort to deliver a breakthrough in national transport infrastructure, urging ministries, sectors and localities to race against time to exceed development goals by the end of 2025.

Chairing an online conference on Thursday reviewing the performance of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects, PM Chính reaffirmed the Government’s determination to not only meet but surpass the target of completing 3,000km of expressways and nearly 2,000km of coastal roads by year-end.

He emphasised the need for what he called a "spirit of urgency, boldness and breakthrough".

The PM said the country is now in the final sprint, stressing that the goal is not merely to meet targets but to achieve excellence and generate momentum for a new era.

By August 19, Việt Nam expects to have completed 2,476km of expressways and 1,397km of coastal roads, already exceeding its original goal of finishing construction on 1,000km of coastal roads.

By the end of 2025, the Government aims to exceed its 3,000km expressway target set in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and complete basic construction of Long Thành International Airport.

The virtual meeting connected central authorities in Hà Nội with 26 provinces and cities nationwide, and was attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Trần Hồng Hà and Hồ Đức Phớc, along with ministers and senior leaders from key agencies.

PM Chính noted that large-scale projects like Long Thành airport have now made up for lost time. Many other strategic projects have outpaced initial schedules, boosting investment efficiency, improving connectivity, reducing logistics costs and enhancing the competitiveness of businesses and the economy.

He attributed part of this success to the 500-day emulation campaign to complete 3,000km of expressways. The movement, he noted, has fostered a spirit of innovation, responsibility and unity across sectors and localities.

The campaign has centred around key themes including ensuring timely and high-quality completion of construction work, cutting red tape for investors, maintaining rigorous standards for engineering, aesthetics and environmental protection, and applying modern technology and management practices to enhance productivity and reduce resource consumption.

It has also encouraged local communities to cooperate in site clearance, while recognising the contributions of relevant ministries.

The PM also praised local authorities in Hà Nội, HCM City, Tuyên Quang, An Giang, Quảng Trị and Cần Thơ for their efforts to resolve difficulties on the ground, and acknowledged the support of key enterprises including EVN, ACV and construction firms Trường Sơn and Sơn Hải.

Chính highlighted five key lessons drawn from recent infrastructure efforts. He said that all implementation must align with Party directives and State laws, with clearly defined plans, responsibilities and timelines. Success, he said, depends on decisive, results-driven action.

He underscored the importance of engaging the entire political system, including mass organisations and local authorities, to build public consensus. Challenges must be tackled proactively within each agency’s jurisdiction, while accelerating institutional reforms to maintain momentum, he said.

Solidarity and the smart use of technology are essential to improving efficiency, reducing costs and shortening construction periods. Just as crucial is prioritising land clearance and mobilising public support, both of which are vital to keeping projects on schedule.

He said that the remaining five months of 2025 would be critical, urging ministries and localities to work with urgency and determination, around the clock if necessary, to ensure key national projects are completed on time.

The PM called for fresh thinking and a results-based approach, with clear roles, tasks, timelines, outcomes, responsibilities and authority.

He requested that groundbreaking and inauguration events marking the 80th anniversary of National Day be well-organised and in line with regulations, with the National Exhibition Centre to serve as the central venue.

The Ministry of Finance was tasked with coordinating with ACV to accelerate progress on Long Thành airport, including deploying more resources and implementing 24-hour construction, while ensuring safety and quality.

The Ministry of Construction, working with localities, was told to speed up supporting infrastructure, including rest stops, surveillance systems and toll stations, to ensure expressways are operational, safe and visually appealing. — VNS