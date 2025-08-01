HCM City trials robots for public service delivery

HCM CITY — As part of efforts to modernise public administration under the newly implemented two-tier local government model, Thủ Đức Ward in HCM City has introduced a series of innovations aimed at improving service delivery, including the trial use of robots and AI-driven information systems.

Since July 1, the ward has piloted two multifunctional robots at its Public Administrative Service Centre.

One robot serves as a receptionist, greeting and guiding citizens through administrative procedures.

The other distributes forms, serves drinks and snacks, and collects waste.

These robots have helped reduce the workload on civil servants, particularly as the ward now handles additional responsibilities previously managed at the district level.

Nguyễn Hữu Khánh, a 68-year-old local resident, recently visited the centre to register his grandchild’s birth, said he truly appreciated how the government is applying new technologies to improve public services.

“It was my first time interacting with a robot for official procedures. It gave me clear, detailed instructions and directed me to the correct counter,” he said.

The second robot adds a more human touch by interacting with people waiting in line, making friendly, humorous comments while serving refreshments.

Cù Thoại Vy, deputy director of the Thủ Đức Administrative Service Centre, said notarisation and civil status services account for nearly 70 per cent of all in-person submissions.

“Wait times can be long, so the robots help create a more relaxed and enjoyable environment.”

Beyond robots, the centre has integrated ChatGPT-based kiosks to assist citizens with common questions about administrative procedures.

Residents can access step-by-step instructions and retrieve relevant legal information quickly.

Tạ Đức Trọng, a local resident, said using the kiosks makes it easier for me to understand and complete documents.

“I hope more of these technologies will be implemented in the future.”

Unlike in the past, residents now receive on-site support for online public services.

Civil servants are available to help with scanning documents, submitting files, and navigating the digital one-stop portal.

This is especially beneficial for older people or those unfamiliar with technology.

The ward has also invested in equipment and facilities, including public computers, non-cash payment devices, facial recognition ID scanners, and customer feedback kiosks.

The ward aims to provide a fast, accurate, professional, and friendly experience, Cù Thoại Vy said.

“Citizens can also submit documents online and receive results at home, saving time and costs.”

Legal aid, inclusive service

Nguyễn Thị Mai Trinh, chairwoman of the Thủ Đức Ward People’s Committee, said the ward has launched a free legal consultation programme in partnership with the HCM City Bar Association to support residents and businesses navigating complex regulations.

“This helps people get timely legal advice, especially when dealing with changing rules,” she said.

Since the beginning of July, the centre has processed nearly 2,300 applications, with over 2,100 completed ahead of schedule.

However, some delays have been reported in the notarisation and civil certification process.

Previously, ward leaders could delegate authority to civil servants for quicker processing, Trinh said.

“Now that’s no longer allowed, causing some delays. We hope the city will provide new guidance to allow this delegation again.”

Thủ Đức Ward, formed by merging three former wards and part of a fourth, serves nearly 120,000 residents across 88 square kilometres.

The ward currently handles around 360 administrative procedures across 70 areas for both citizens and businesses.

The city’s broader goal is to establish a “borderless administration” model.

To that end, 41 administrative service points have been established citywide, including 38 mobile teams staffed by experts from various departments such as Construction, Finance, and Natural Resources and Environment.

These teams help process both local and city-level applications while offering guidance to ward-level staff.

Phạm Thị Thanh Hiền, director of the city’s Department of Home Affairs, said the second phase of the two-tier system’s rollout focuses on streamlining personnel and restructuring administrative units.

“We aim to assign people to roles that match their skills and responsibilities. This is key to building a lean, efficient, and responsive administration that truly serves the public,” she said.

With the Thủ Đức model showing promising results, the city is hoping to scale these innovations citywide, paving the way for smarter, more inclusive, and tech-driven public services. — VNS