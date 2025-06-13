First hotel in Ha Giang earns 5-star rating, expected to drive regional tourism growth

As the first Four Points by Sheraton property managed by Marriott International in Vietnam’s northernmost region, this recognition marks a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Ha Giang Province.

The certification ceremony took place on June 13 in the main lobby of Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang Hotel, with the attendance of local officials, as well as representatives from partner organisations, travel agencies, and media outlets.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Thi Hoai, Deputy Director of the Ha Giang Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said: “We highly appreciate the systematic, professional, and dedicated investment from the developer, as well as the partnership with Marriott International – a world-leading hotel brand. The presence and success of Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang have created a new benchmark for service quality and international hospitality, harmoniously blended with Ha Giang’s cultural identity.”

“With the newly achieved 5-star rating, Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang will continue to build on its strengths, consistently innovate, and offer the best possible experiences to guests, securing its position as one of the province’s leading hotels,” she emphasised, adding, “At the same time, this will inspire other tourism enterprises in the area to strive for higher standards, contributing collectively to a more professional, sustainable, and appealing tourism industry for Ha Giang.”

Attaining the 5-star standard is the result of significant investment and the unwavering efforts of the entire team at Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang. The hotel has met rigorous criteria across infrastructure, service quality, management processes, and human resources, delivering a world-class resort experience that meets international standards.

This recognition not only underscores the Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang team’s continued commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences but also supports the sustainable growth of tourism in Ha Giang – a destination that is gaining popularity among both domestic and international travellers.

Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang proudly features 151 elegantly appointed guest rooms that blend contemporary design with exceptional comfort, offering panoramic views of Ha Giang City and the region’s breathtaking mountain landscape. Guests can enjoy a wide array of premium amenities, including:

· Ha Giang Kitchen – a restaurant serving refined international cuisine alongside distinctive local specialities

· Lobby Lounge – Best Brew – an inviting space for relaxation, offering a diverse selection of beverages

· Rượu Bar – a stylish venue promising unique nightlife experiences

· Ha Giang’s first and only indoor four-season swimming pool, complemented by a modern fitness centre

· A luxurious spa and versatile meeting spaces, designed to accommodate both leisure and business travellers

Commenting on the occasion, Bui Xuan Dang, General Manager of the hotel, stated: “We are deeply honoured and proud that Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang has been recognised as a 5-star hotel by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism. This prestigious recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for every guest.

We believe this achievement not only enhances the reputation of Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang but also contributes meaningfully to positioning Ha Giang province as a premier travel destination, further elevating its profile on both the national and international tourism map.”

This event marks a significant milestone for Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang and a proud moment in the growth of resort tourism in Vietnam’s northernmost region. The hotel is dedicated to upholding its core values, ensuring the highest level of guest satisfaction for all those visiting Ha Giang.

About Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang

As the first internationally branded hotel in Ha Giang City under Marriott International, Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang seamlessly blends modern comforts with the region's rich cultural heritage. The hotel offers an ideal base for travellers seeking to discover the wild and majestic beauty of Ha Giang, all while enjoying a premium resort experience and impeccable service.

