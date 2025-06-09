DIFF 2025: Việt Nam and Poland dance with fireworks

Under the theme 'The Art of Creativity', the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival – DIFF 2025, sponsored by Sun Group in collaboration with the Da Nang People's Committee, offered the audience a journey of explosive emotions, full of surprises and lasting impressions.

Aspiration for growth: the firework manifesto of Vietnam

On the second competition night of DIFF 2025, Vietnam’s Z121 Vina Pyrotech presented a spectacular performance titled Aspiration for Growth, meticulously choreographed into five chapters. The show took audiences on a journey through Da Nang’s past, present and future.

The performance opened with a vibrant explosion of multi-coloured fireworks set to an energetic beat, painting the sky in modern, lively hues that reflected a youthful and ever-advancing Da Nang. Staying true to the “The Art of Creativity” theme, Z121 delivered one surprise after another, especially with their pioneering use of coloured smoke – the first in DIFF history.

Golden hues glowed warmly, paired with slow-blooming, cascading effects like falling stars, leading viewers into a realm of nostalgia. Like a slow-rewinding film, the performance recalled Da Nang’s role as a thriving international trading port from the 17th century, where ships from across the globe would dock.

Musician Nguyen Duc Trinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Musicians’ Association, said: “We are filled with pride and emotion today. Especially Team Z121 Vietnam – though this is their first time competing at the festival, they left a lasting impression on the audience.”

The performance peaked as the sky lit up with the image of the red flag with a yellow star, recreated in fireworks – brilliant and full of national pride. The iconic song “Như có Bác Hồ trong ngày vui đại thắng” rang out to roaring applause, marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and of Da Nang city. Few performances at DIFF have ever prompted such a spontaneous and emotionally-driven audience sing-along. The display was widely acclaimed for its emotional resonance, technical mastery, and artistic depth.

“What a surprise! Vietnam’s team didn’t just put on a fireworks show, they stirred national pride through light and creativity. I’ve never been so moved watching fireworks,” said spectator Nguyen Phu, from Hanoi.

Dragon Love: a mythical story over Da Nang’s night sky

The Dragon Bridge continues to spark inspiration for team Poland. Following Legend of the Dragon at DIFF 2024, the Polish pyrotechnicians returned with Dragon Love – a poetic continuation of the legendary tale. And once again, they delivered a spectacular performance that felt more like a myth brought to life than a fireworks show.

Epic symphonies like Prophecy and The Power of Love, along with ballads such as Dark Side Story and Epilogue, blended seamlessly with the fireworks. Spiral effects, high-altitude shells and cool tones of blue, silver and purple transported the audience into the ocean’s depths, where Draco, the dragon, glided through the water. As the music shifted to gentler, lyrical melodies, fan-shaped golden and orange fireworks blossomed like moonlight glinting off Luna, the fire dragon’s shimmering scales.

“Poland has long held its reputation as a strong contender in fireworks competitions – always selecting music that matches their fireworks beautifully,” said musician Nguyen Duc Trinh.

The climax came with God of Lightning, as team Poland staged a stunning visual spectacle: fireworks erupted from multiple points, forming a radiant arc – a symbolic depiction of Draco and Luna joining forces to create Da Nang’s Dragon Bridge. Every drumbeat and note synced flawlessly with each burst, as though the fireworks themselves were dancing to the music, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Poland’s creative storytelling touched the audience’s hearts with a message of love and unity, overcoming all differences, echoing the very spirit that DIFF embodies.

The new artistic breeze on the Han River stage

Raising the bar for artistic experiences, the second night of DIFF 2025 served the audience to a vibrant 'music festival' by the Han River.

Featuring emerging Vietnamese artists like Tang Duy Tan, violinist Trinh Minh Hien, singer Muoii and hundreds of domestic and international performers, the concert pulsed with youth, energy and musical trends. The fresh approach in artist selection, song list and stage direction brought an exciting new energy to this year’s festival.

Meritorious Artist Quang Hao, Director of Trung Vuong Theater and Artistic Director of DIFF 2025, said: “This year’s scale is unprecedented, about 100 artists perform onstage each night, supported by a backstage crew of around 200. Every stage features two to three headline acts to ensure a lasting impression for the audience.

"Thanks to strong support from city authorities, Trung Vuong Theater took the initiative to invite Vietnam's biggest stars to join DIFF's artistic program. The artists were thrilled to accept, especially enthusiastic about the chance to perform in picturesque Da Nang at such a large-scale festival like this DIFF.”

In addition to these stunning performances, the outdoor augmented reality technology Sky AR continued to captivate audiences just as it did on opening night. From children to adults, everyone eagerly downloaded the Sun Paradise Land app, raised their phones to the sky above the Han River, and marvelled at the vivid 3D visuals. These virtual models, inspired by Da Nang’s cultural icons, created a fantastical world overhead that fascinated and delighted visitors of all ages.