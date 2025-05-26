Symphony of the Green Island sets two Guinness World Records

Symphony of the Green Island was officially awarded two Guinness World Records: ‘Largest jet ski formation launching fireworks’ and ‘Most backflips on a flyboard in one minute,’ achieved by athlete Tomasz Kubik.

This marks the first time an artistic show combining extreme sports and fireworks at sea has been awarded two Guinness World Records simultaneously in Việt Nam. It establishes a new milestone for Cát Bà and the domestic entertainment tourism industry.

A strict verification process

According to a Sun Group representative, the proposal to set the two Guinness World Records for Symphony of the Green Island was submitted as early as the beginning of the year, when the show was still in its conceptual phase. Since then, both parties have engaged in numerous discussions to finalise verification criteria, supporting documentation, measuring equipment, images, operational diagrams, and independent witness teams, all in line with international standards.

The verification process required documentation, including technical specifications of performance equipment (jet skis, flyboards and fireworks), safe operating configurations, athlete training protocols, stage plans at sea, formation maps, and previous trial videos. Each document underwent independent review by GWR.

Guinness representatives also required the organisers to appoint an independent panel of witnesses unaffiliated with the event, including fireworks experts, water sports technicians and safety supervisors, to ensure absolute objectivity.

Under the direct supervision of Sonia Ushirogochi, Senior Adjudicator of Guinness World Records, the verification process was conducted with strict discipline on the afternoon and evening of May 21. It included multiple independent technical assessments for each record category.

For the individual record of ‘Most backflips on a flyboard in one minute,’ the inspection included verification of the flyboard equipment, altitude and water flow speed, propulsion structure, safety standards, the athlete’s ability to control their body in mid-air, and wave conditions at the time of performance.

Tomasz Kubik successfully performed 43 backflips within 60 seconds, surpassing the previous world record of 41. The number of flips was monitored using multi-angle video recording, an independent panel of witnesses, and a rotation counter system employing angular velocity sensors.

“This world record gave me a very special feeling. Everything was harder under pressure. But when I completed the final flip, I knew I had pushed beyond my own limits. That feeling was incredible,” Tomasz said.

According to his coaching team, during rehearsals, Tomasz once performed 46 consecutive flips under ideal weather and technical conditions. This opens up the possibility that during the show's season, audiences may witness him push even further and possibly break his own freshly set record.

“I have trained to go beyond my limits. With good weather, strong spirit and an enthusiastic crowd… who knows what might happen on the waters of Cát Bà?” he added.

Jet ski formation sets a world record

For the group record of ‘Largest jet ski formation launching fireworks,’ Guinness representatives conducted a detailed assessment of the number of jet skis and the firework mounting mechanisms (firework types, ignition devices, and synchronisation systems for music and lighting). The evaluation also covered the operational formation map, movement precision, and coordination between vehicle controllers and the central technical system.

During the assessment, 20 jet skis executed complex manoeuvres while maintaining speed, safety, and precise firework ignition, synchronised with musical beats, laser lights, and water effects.

Two world records confirmed

Both world record categories have been officially validated and confirmed as meeting all necessary conditions.

“We don’t evaluate results solely by eyesight, but through an independent monitoring system and technical standards tailored to each record. What we witnessed today in Cát Bà was truly compelling - the precision of the jet ski formation, the technical difficulty of the flyboard flips, and the combination of sport, artistry and fireworks all met international standards,” said Sonia.

She also expressed her admiration: “I didn’t just witness a record being set. I felt the energy, passion and creative spirit of the people who brought this show to life.”

The official Guinness World Records certificates will be awarded to the show’s organisers and athlete Tomasz Kubik during the grand opening night of Symphony of the Green Island, scheduled for May 30 and running until early September.

Produced by H2O Events and LaserVision, the show is a dynamic fusion of three extreme sports—jet skiing, flyboarding and jet surfing—combined with music, fireworks, water cannons, and stage lighting effects unprecedented in Việt Nam. The performance follows a narrative inspired by the legend of the Cát Bà crane fairy and the Five Elements theory in Eastern culture.

The show is the centrepiece of a new suite of attractions launched by Sun Group in the island’s central area, including the Vui-Fest Night Market, the Forest Beach Club and the Sea Beach Club restaurant clusters, as well as a green transport system.