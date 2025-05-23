Where island breezes whisper joy: family fun and tranquil moments await at Nha Trang Marriott

A dream destination for families

Whether you are travelling with toddlers, teens, or grandparents, the resort offers spacious accommodation including premium rooms and multi-bedroom villas with private pools — perfect for large families to relax in comfort and privacy. Located just minutes from VinWonders Theme Park, it is easy to balance tranquil beach days with thrilling amusement park fun.

Younger guests are treated to an exciting lineup of activities through the M Passport, Marriott’s signature children’s experience. From arts and crafts to outdoor games, kids can explore, learn and laugh all day in the Kids Club or enjoy weekend foam parties and sports like pickleball and tandem biking around the resort’s scenic paths.

While the children are immersed in their own adventures, parents can take some well-deserved time out. A round of golf at the nearby Vinpearl Golf Nha Trang offers a rejuvenating escape amid ocean breezes and panoramic fairways—an ideal morning activity before reconnecting with the family for beach strolls or spa relaxation at the serene award-winning Quan Spa.

As the sun sets, families can gather to enjoy classic or blockbuster movies in the resort’s mini cinema, a cozy and convenient way to unwind after a day of excitements.

Culinary delights for every taste

Dining at Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa is a journey in itself. From the international buffet spreads at Sands and Greens, to the elegant Windy Restaurant showcasing refined Central Asian flavours with spectacular bay views, every meal is a moment to savor.

For a memorable experience, enjoy a private seafood BBQ or the resort’s signature Seafood Bucket feast in the comfort of your villa—perfect for bonding over fresh, flavourful dishes under the stars.

For quick bites and casual cravings, the Grab & Go store serves up fresh, ready-to-enjoy treats—perfect for beach picnics or snacking between family adventures.

A complete family getaway

Beyond the inviting pool and pristine beach, the resort unfolds into plenty of open green spaces and tranquil corners, offering families the perfect setting to relax, reconnect or simply immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Hòn Tre Island. The M Valley showcases peaceful gardens and soothing water features, thoughtfully designed to invite guests to unwind, while fostering a deep connection with the environment. Adding to its appeal, Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island has recently been honoured as Việt Nam's National Green Eco-friendly Resort, a testament to its commitment to sustainability and preserving the island's natural splendour.

With its perfect blend of world-class amenities, family-friendly activities and premium comforts, and now its esteemed green recognition, Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, HonTre Island is a sanctuary where memories are made and shared across generations.

To start planning your perfect family escape, visit: marriottnhatranghontre.com

Nha Trang Marriott Resort & Spa, Hon Tre Island

Hotline: +84 258-359-8888 | Email: mhrs.cxrht.reservation@marriott.com