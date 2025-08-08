Media at the heart of Việt Nam’s green agenda

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam steps up efforts to tackle climate change and environmental degradation, environmental protection has emerged as a central theme in the country’s development strategy — and journalism is increasingly recognised as a vital force in driving that agenda forward.

This message was emphasised at the forum “Green Packaging Forum: EPR Journey Towards Sustainable Value”, where Nguyễn Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Việt Nam News and Law reaffirmed the media’s indispensable role in shaping public awareness, influencing policy, and promoting collective action for environmental sustainability.

Formed through the March 2025 merger between the English-language daily Việt Nam News and the legal magazine Vietnam Law and Legal Forum, Việt Nam News and Law now serves as both a national voice for external information and a platform dedicated to green transformation.

The newspaper publishes a daily, weekly and monthly print edition, along with its digital platforms, and has adopted an editorial direction deeply rooted in green journalism.

Environmental protection, Minh said, is no longer a specialised topic for niche coverage.

It must be mainstreamed across all levels of media, policy and business discourse.

“Journalism is not merely about reflecting facts — it must help build a green ecosystem by supporting governments, businesses and citizens in turning environmental commitments into concrete actions,” Minh stressed.

Việt Nam faces growing challenges from plastic waste, resource depletion and climate vulnerability.

In response, the Party and Government have issued a wide range of strategies and legal frameworks to support the green transition — from climate action and renewable energy to environmental taxes and the recent introduction of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

EPR, which came into effect on January 1, 2024, mandates that producers and importers take responsibility for the post-consumer waste generated by their products.

It is expected to serve as a turning point in building Việt Nam’s recycling industry and reducing plastic pollution.

To support these policies, Việt Nam News and Law has significantly expanded its coverage of environmental issues.

The paper has launched dedicated sections on topics such as the circular economy, low-carbon agriculture, renewable energy, green finance and ecosystem restoration.

These efforts are backed by long-form series, policy analysis, and multi-platform storytelling to reach a broad domestic and international audience.

In addition to reporting, the paper has also become an active convener of environmental dialogue.

A series of impactful forums have been organised to translate green policy into practice.

In 2023, it hosted a talk on Việt Nam–Japan cooperation in green growth and a forum on ESG – Environmental, Social and Governance – under the theme “Turning Commitments into Action”.

In 2024, the paper initiated a high-level forum on EPR implementation, sparking broad engagement from both public and private sectors.

The 2025 edition of its flagship forum, “Green Packaging Forum: EPR Journey Towards Sustainable Value”, brings policymakers, businesses and stakeholders together to reflect on the first year of EPR enforcement.

It also seeks to refine Việt Nam’s legal and operational framework, ensuring that green commitments are matched by real-world results.

The paper’s commitment to environmental protection is not limited to coverage and events. Việt Nam News and Law is now developing an annual Green Communication Report, introducing an ESG index for Vietnamese media, and offering consulting services in internal green communication for businesses.

These efforts aim to strengthen the media’s capacity to influence behavioural change, support sustainable branding and foster long-term environmental responsibility.

In a world increasingly shaped by the “twin transitions” of digitalisation and green development, the paper affirmed that journalism must remain at the forefront.

Việt Nam News and Law, it said, stands ready to be a reliable partner and a bridge between policy, enterprise and community in building a greener, more sustainable Việt Nam. – VNS