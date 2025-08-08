Tour boats in Hạ Long Bay to complete AIS installation by August 15

QUẢNG NINH — About 80 per cent of tour boats operating in northern Quảng Ninh Province’s Hạ Long Bay have been equipped with AIS (Automatic Identification System) and positioning devices as of August 6, with full installation expected by August 15.

AIS is an automatic tracking system that allows vessels to exchange information, including identity, location, direction, speed and other data, with other ships and onshore stations.

According to national technical regulations, AIS installation is mandatory for boats carrying more than 50 passengers. However, operators of smaller vessels (under 50 seats) in Hạ Long Bay have voluntarily committed to completing installation by the deadline to enhance operational safety.

On August 2, the provincial Department of Construction led an inter-agency inspection team to assess the effectiveness of AIS equipment on tour boats and identify additional temporary storm shelters on Hạ Long and Bái Tử Long bays.

By integrating AIS with the existing VHF radio system (channel 16), authorities aim to ensure seamless communication and rapid response during emergencies. The provincial inland waterway port authority is set to inspect vessels’ communication equipment before issuing departure clearances.

In order to enhance safety for tourists visiting and staying overnight in Hạ Long Bay, a UNESCO-recognised natural heritage site, the Military Command of Quảng Ninh Province has deployed a ship designated for medical service and two boats to conduct patrols on the bay around the clock, starting August 6.

Specifically, the ships will carry out patrols from 7am to 6pm daily along the main tourist routes in Hạ Long Bay, with one ship permanently stationed at Ti Tốp Island. From 6pm to 7am the following day, the vessels return to Tuần Châu Island to maintain a 24/7 on-call duty shift, ensuring constant readiness.

This move is aimed at ensuring the safety of sightseeing boats and reinforcing tourists' confidence.

Deputy Commander Colonel Nguyễn Ngọc Sơn stated that each duty shift has six to eight personnel, including a communications team and a medical team. The medical ship is equipped with four stretchers, oxygen tanks, fire extinguishers and other emergency equipment to be ready for search and rescue operations in the event of any unexpected incidents.

In addition to the provincial Military Command, relevant authorities in the northern province have strengthened safety inspections at ports and wharves. Multiple task forces have been deployed to conduct closed-loop patrols along navigational routes, in coordination with port authorities.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Construction has conducted unannounced inspections to ensure compliance with inland waterway traffic safety regulations on tourist boats while they are anchored at sightseeing spots awaiting passengers.

The provincial People’s Committee had previously held a working session with the Institute of Earth Sciences (under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology) to implement the installation of an early warning system for meteorological phenomena like thunderstorms, tornadoes and rainstorms at key locations, particularly in Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay and coastal areas.

This initiative plays an important role in ensuring the safety of people and vehicles engaged in tourism, and in supporting the overall socio-economic development of the province.

Through these concrete efforts, Quảng Ninh aims to safely welcome 20 million visitors in 2025, including 4.5 million foreigners. Total tourism revenue is expected to reach VNĐ50 trillion (US$1.9 billion).

In the first six months of this year, the local tourism sector welcomed approximately 12.1 million visitors, including around 2.3 million foreigners. The province has also introduced a range of new tourism products, developed and expanded high-value, competitive services and continuously improved the quality of cruise services for Hạ Long Bay tours, with a strong focus on tightening safety standards. — VNA/VNS