Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh high-speed railway to put into operation in Q1 2028

November 05, 2025 - 15:44
The total investment for the Hà Nội - Quảng Ninh high-speed railway project is about VNĐ138.93 trillion (US$5.3 billion).

 

This will be one of two high-speed railway lines in Việt Nam, along with the 1,541km North-South line from Ngọc Hồi Station to Thủ Thiêm Station. — VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — VinSpeed High-Speed Rail Investment and Development Joint Stock Company (VinSpeed) has unveiled plans to build the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh high-speed railway by the end of this year and put it into commercial operation in the first quarter of 2028. The announcement was made in the project’s environmental impact assessment (EIA) report released for public consultation.

The Government has recently added the project to Việt Nam’s Railway Network Planning for the 2021-30 period, with a vision to 2050. It will become one of only two high-speed railway lines in the country, alongside the 1,541km North-South line from Ngọc Hồi Station to Thủ Thiêm Station, scheduled for investment before 2030.

VinSpeed proposes a total investment of about VNĐ138.93 trillion (US$5.3 billion) for the Hà Nội-Quảng Ninh line. The company expects the project to receive investment approval in the fourth quarter of 2025, with construction taking 24 months. The railway could be tested at the end of 2027 and officially open for commercial operation from the first quarter of 2028.

The line will stretch approximately 120km and pass through 22 communes and wards across four provinces and cities: Hà Nội, Bắc Ninh, Hải Phòng and Quảng Ninh.

Initially, VinSpeed plans to operate four trains with 16 carriages each during 2028-2035, increasing to eight trains with 32 carriages from 2035 to 2050. Trains are expected to run 18 hours a day, from 5am to 11pm. In the early years, intervals between trains will be 60 minutes, reducing to 30 minutes from 2030. — BIZHUB/VNS

Hà Nội-HCM City High Speed Rail Project

see also

More on this story

Society

Efforts underway to restore post-flood production, brace for Typhoon Kalmaegi

Localities are assessing damage As of 10am on November 4, floods had left 46 people dead or missing, two more than the previous day, and 76 injured. A total of 104 houses were destroyed or swept away, mostly in Đà Nẵng(78), while 453 were damaged and nearly 80,000 flooded (including 54,602 in Huế and 16,038 in Đà Nẵng).
Society

Flood waste problem in Huế

Garbage floats around central Huế City as continuous flooding makes it difficult to manage waste. Local authorities are finding ways to remove rubbish from the streets and ensure sanitation.
Society

Illegal VMS transport detected

The Coast Guard Region 4 Command has reported that its forces recently detected and detained two fishing vessels engaged in the illegal possession and transportation of vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices belonging to other fishing boats in the southwestern sea area.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom