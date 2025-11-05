Việt Nam, UNDP boost international cooperation on ethnic affairs

HÀ NỘI The Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on co-operation in sustainable, equitable development and international integration in the field of ethnic affairs.

The MoU, based on principles of equality, respect, and non-legally binding cooperation, establishes a framework for collaboration in areas of mutual interest. It aims to enhance the effectiveness of state management in ethnic affairs while promoting comprehensive, deep, and substantive international integration in the time to come.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate during 2025-2030, with a vision toward 2045, focusing on key areas such as implementing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), following CERD recommendations, and engaging with other international human rights mechanisms under the ministry’s mandate.

The cooperation also covers experience exchange in areas including livelihood and entrepreneurship support, raising awareness of international integration, green and circular economy development, and digital transformation. Additional areas include increasing the participation of ethnic minority communities in public leadership, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and promoting Việt Nam’s achievements in ethnic affairs to the international community.

Both parties agreed to maintain regular information exchange and consultation, coordinate in organising conferences, workshops, training sessions, and communication activities, ensuring transparency and recognition of each other’s contributions.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Thong said the MoU demonstrates Việt Nam’s proactiveness and responsibility in sharing practical experience in ethnic affairs, and promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation for sustainable, humane development.

Through collaboration with UNDP, the ministry aims to mobilise global resources, expertise, and initiatives to support inclusive and sustainable development for ethnic minority and mountainous communities.

UNDP Resident Representative Ramla Khalidi highlighted that the MoU establishes a strategic cooperation framework aligned with Việt Nam’s national target programmes and sustainable development goals.

The new partnership marks a promising phase, building on the long-standing and effective cooperation between UNDP and the Vietnamese Government, and reinforces a shared vision of inclusive development and protection of ethnic minority rights nationwide. VNA/VNS