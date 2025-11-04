Việt Nam, RoK promote cooperation in labour management, sustainable migration

SEOUL — Việt Nam’s Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vũ Chiến Thắng has held a series of working sessions in Seoul with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL), the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRD Korea), and the Ministry of Justice to enhance bilateral cooperation in labour, employment, and migration management.

The aforementioned are key areas underpinning the Employment Permit System (EPS) between the two countries.

During talks with MOEL Vice Minister Son Pil Hun on Monday, both sides hailed the strong outcomes of recent cooperation, noting that Việt Nam currently ranks first in the number of workers employed in the RoK under the EPS programme. The proportion of irregular Vietnamese workers has fallen to around 19 per cent, surpassing the set target.

The two sides agreed to intensify coordination to ensure more effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding, focusing on increasing recruitment quotas and acceptance targets in line with RoK business demand and Vietnamese workers’ aspirations.

The steps also include expanding computer-based and tablet-based Korean language tests to streamline academic procedures, and broadening job categories to include core industrial sectors such as casting, plastic moulding, surface treatment, and heat processing.

Support for the integration and reintegration of returning workers will be enhanced, as will workplace inspections to ensure adequate living and working conditions and protect workers’ legitimate rights.

On the same day, Thắng met HRD Korea President Lee Woo Young and witnessed the signing of a service contract agreement between HRD Korea and Việt Nam’s Centre of Overseas Labour (COLAB). The agreement concretises the MoU between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Home Affairs and MOEL, aiming to promote transparent, efficient, and sustainable management of the EPS programme.

The Vietnamese delegation also had a working session with the Korean Ministry of Justice, during which they exchanged views on administrative reform, integration policies, and foreign labour management.

The two sides reached consensus on various issues, including: expanding seasonal worker programmes through stronger locality-to-locality cooperation; reducing illegal stays while facilitating voluntary repatriation and potential re-entry under existing regulations; and studying a pilot nursing worker programme based on joint mechanisms between competent agencies of both countries, consistent with Vietnamese and RoK laws.

The meetings marked another step forward in strengthening mutual understanding and promoting practical cooperation in labour, employment, and legal affairs, contributing tangibly to the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS