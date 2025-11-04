Petrovietnam delivers swift aid to flood-hit central provinces

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) has moved swiftly to support residents in central Việt Nam after recent devastating floods, demonstrating its enduring commitment to solidarity and community care.

As floodwaters began to recede in early November, trucks loaded with rice, bottled water and essential goods from Petrovietnam and its subsidiaries travelled to the hardest-hit areas, including Quảng Ngãi, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên-Huế and Quảng Trị.

The group donated nearly VNĐ20 billion (US$780,000) in cash and supplies, including 20 tonnes of rice and 4,000 boxes of bottled water, to help families recover.

Through the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, Đà Nẵng received VNĐ5 billion, five tonnes of rice and 1,000 boxes of water, while Quảng Ngãi received VNĐ3 billion and the same amount of supplies. Similar aid packages are being prepared for Huế and Quảng Trị. Petrovietnam teams also visited affected communities to deliver direct support to residents and employees affected by the floods.

Trần Quang Dũng, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the group’s Party Committee, said Petrovietnam viewed helping disaster-hit communities as both a responsibility and an expression of compassion.

“We aim to share difficulties and help people quickly return to normal life,” he said.

Member units such as Binh Son Refining and PVOil also sent staff to flooded villages with food, clean water and financial assistance.

For years, Petrovietnam has been among the country’s leading contributors to social welfare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided ambulances, ventilators and medical equipment worth trillions of đồng. Over the past five years, its social programmes have totalled more than VNĐ5 trillion, covering education, healthcare, housing and disaster recovery.

On November 3, the group pledged VNĐ100 billion to support natural disaster recovery in 2025, of which VNĐ70 billion has already been allocated to storm-affected provinces. On the same day, it donated VNĐ10 billion to Hà Nội’s 'Joining Hands for the Poor' programme.

Petrovietnam plans to allocate nearly VNĐ1 trillion this year to nationwide social welfare projects, affirming its dual role as both a key economic driver and a socially responsible enterprise. — BIZHUB/VNS