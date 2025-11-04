Politics & Law
Home Society

Petrovietnam delivers swift aid to flood-hit central provinces

November 04, 2025 - 11:06
The group donated nearly VNĐ20 billion (US$780,000) in cash and supplies – including 20 tonnes of rice and 4,000 boxes of bottled water – to help affected families recover.
A Petrovietnam delegation presents gifts to residents in Tứ Câu, Điện Bàn Đông Ward, Đà Nẵng. — Photo courtesy of Petrovietnam

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) has moved swiftly to support residents in central Việt Nam after recent devastating floods, demonstrating its enduring commitment to solidarity and community care.

As floodwaters began to recede in early November, trucks loaded with rice, bottled water and essential goods from Petrovietnam and its subsidiaries travelled to the hardest-hit areas, including Quảng Ngãi, Đà Nẵng, Thừa Thiên-Huế and Quảng Trị.

The group donated nearly VNĐ20 billion (US$780,000) in cash and supplies, including 20 tonnes of rice and 4,000 boxes of bottled water, to help families recover.

Through the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, Đà Nẵng received VNĐ5 billion, five tonnes of rice and 1,000 boxes of water, while Quảng Ngãi received VNĐ3 billion and the same amount of supplies. Similar aid packages are being prepared for Huế and Quảng Trị. Petrovietnam teams also visited affected communities to deliver direct support to residents and employees affected by the floods.

Trần Quang Dũng, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the group’s Party Committee, said Petrovietnam viewed helping disaster-hit communities as both a responsibility and an expression of compassion.

“We aim to share difficulties and help people quickly return to normal life,” he said.

Member units such as Binh Son Refining and PVOil also sent staff to flooded villages with food, clean water and financial assistance.

For years, Petrovietnam has been among the country’s leading contributors to social welfare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it provided ambulances, ventilators and medical equipment worth trillions of đồng. Over the past five years, its social programmes have totalled more than VNĐ5 trillion, covering education, healthcare, housing and disaster recovery.

At the closing ceremony of the first Golden Autumn Fair 2025, Petrovietnam donated VNĐ100 billion to support flood-affected communities. — Photo courtesy of Petrovietnam

On November 3, the group pledged VNĐ100 billion to support natural disaster recovery in 2025, of which VNĐ70 billion has already been allocated to storm-affected provinces. On the same day, it donated VNĐ10 billion to Hà Nội’s 'Joining Hands for the Poor' programme.

Petrovietnam plans to allocate nearly VNĐ1 trillion this year to nationwide social welfare projects, affirming its dual role as both a key economic driver and a socially responsible enterprise. — BIZHUB/VNS

Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
Society

European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.
Society

Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Society

PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities and daily life.

