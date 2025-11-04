Politics & Law
Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

November 04, 2025 - 08:30
Forecast path of the storm. — Photo courtesy of NCHMF

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kalmaegi has intensified as it moves rapidly toward the central East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), bringing the risk of strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves to central region in the coming days, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) reported.

At 1am on November 4, the storm’s center was located near 10.6 degrees North latitude and 124.6 degrees East longitude, over central Philippines, with maximum sustained winds of 134–149km per hour - level 13 - and gusts up to level 16. It is moving west at around 25km per hour.

By early November 5, Kalmaegi is expected to cross the Philippines and enter the East Sea, maintaining winds of level 12–13 and gusts up to level 16. The disaster risk level is 3.

By November 6, the typhoon could reach the central East Sea, about 630km east-southeast of Gia Lai Province, with winds of level 14, gusting to level 17, moving west-northwest at 25km per hour. It is forecast to affect the Spratly Islands area, with risk level 3, and approach coastal waters from Quảng Ngãi to Đắk Lắk by November 7, where the risk level could rise to 4. The storm is expected to gradually weaken after 72–96 hours.

From the afternoon of November 4, strong winds of level 6–7, later increasing to 8–9, will impact the eastern central East Sea, with areas near the storm center seeing winds of level 11–13 and waves 5–7m high.

Between November 5–6, offshore areas from Đà Nẵng to Khánh Hóa, including the Spratly Islands, could face winds of level 12–14, gusts above 17, and waves up to 10 meters, making seas extremely rough.

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The NCHMF also warned of rising river levels and possible flooding in Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị, along with risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas. The flood-related disaster risk level is 2. — VNS

