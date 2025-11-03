Abbott, FPT Long Châu team up to advance healthcare in Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Abbott, a global healthcare leader, signed a strategic partnership agreement with FPT Long Châu to improve access to healthcare solutions, including medicines, vaccines and advanced care in key areas such as cardiovascular health, women’s health, diabetes management and influenza prevention.

Under the agreement signed in HCM City on October 30, Abbott and FPT Long Châu, which FPT Digital Retail Joint Stock Company runs, will advance telehealth and share scientific and educational resources to strengthen healthcare professional capabilities.

The partnership was announced amid Việt Nam’s sharply rising burden in dealing with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular conditions, the World Health Organisation has said.

More than 24 million people, or nearly a quarter of Việt Nam’s population, are living with NCDs, yet 40 per cent to 65 per cent of them remain undiagnosed or untreated. Ageing populations, urbanisation and lifestyle changes are fueling this silent epidemic, placing increasing pressure on healthcare systems and driving up long-term costs.

Abbott-FPT Long Châu’s partnership is in line with a major healthcare development policy approved in September 2025 by the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo, which envisaged Việt Nam to build a modern, fair, effective and sustainable healthcare system by 2045.

“This partnership marks a new chapter built on trust, shared vision, and long-term commitment,” said Nguyễn Đỗ Quyên, FPT Retail’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

“As Việt Nam enters a defining moment in healthcare transformation, we believe it is both our responsibility and opportunity to work hand in hand to build a more proactive, accessible, and sustainable healthcare ecosystem for all,” Quyên said at the signing ceremony.

Abbott selected FPT Long Châu as its strategic partner in Việt Nam thanks to the pharmaceutical retail chain’s extensive national presence, commitment to innovation, and shared values in advancing public health.

Operating over 2,400 pharmacies and 200 vaccination centres to serve millions of people every month, the retailer has evolved into a nationwide healthcare platform that prioritises education, integrity and community care.

The Abbott-FPT Long Châu partnership is founded on mutual trust and a shared vision to enhance healthcare delivery through pharmacist training, digital health initiatives, and public health awareness, ensuring that science and compassion reach every corner of Việt Nam.

Having been present in Việt Nam for more than 30 years, Abbott has remained deeply committed to advancing health outcomes across the country. With a diversified portfolio spanning pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices and nutritionals, Abbott has brought global healthcare innovations to meet Vietnamese people’s growing demand.

Abbott’s science-based nutrition products, such as Ensure and PediaSure, have been marketed to help strengthen immunity and tackle malnutrition across different life stages, while the company’s high-quality medicines and vaccines support health and well-being.

As of early 2021, Vietnamese people with diabetes can manage their glucose levels by using the FreeStyle Libre® continuous glucose monitoring system, the novel wearable sensor-based technology, while Abbott's MitraClip solution helps treat mitral valve regurgitation without open surgery.

In the diagnostics area, Abbott has brought Alinity, a family of systems that simplifies diagnosis to improve speed, efficiency and accuracy to ensure faster diagnosis and treatment, for use in hospitals across Việt Nam.

“We are proud to work alongside the Vietnamese government, healthcare professionals and strategic partners to build a healthier future for this great nation,” said Karim Elmashad, Abbott’s Divisional Vice President of Asia Pacific, Medicines. — VNS