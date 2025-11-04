Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control has reported a sharp rise in dengue fever cases in October, with new clusters emerging across the capital amid warnings of heightened mosquito density and infection risk consistent with the disease’s annual cycle.

Between October 17 and 24, nearly 400 new infections were recorded, with multiple outbreaks detected in several localities. From October 24 to 30, the figure surged to almost 500, with more clusters appearing in communities, raising concern over possible widespread transmission if urgent measures are not taken.

The areas reporting the highest numbers included Thường Tín (22 cases), Long Biên (19), Dân Hòa (17), Hà Đông (16) and Đại Mỗ (15). No deaths have been reported.

During the same period, 23 new outbreak sites were identified in wards and communes of Bình Minh, Đại Mỗ, Thượng Phúc, Bồ Đề, Chương Dương, Dân Hòa, Hà Đông, Hòa Xá, Hoàn Kiếm, Hồng Vân, Liên Minh, Nam Phù, Ngọc Hà, Ô Diên, Quảng Bị, Tam Hưng, Thanh Oai, Thanh Trì, Xuân Phương and Yên Nghĩa, 11 more than the previous week. In total, 32 clusters remain active across the city.

Health authorities have carried out investigations and responses in four high-risk areas: Hamlet 2 in Đình Xuyên Village, Hòa Xá Commune; Hamlet 8 in Yên Phú Village, Thường Tín Commune; Chợ residential group in Tây Mỗ Commune; and Chùa Hamlet in Quảng Oai Commune.

The centre continues to coordinate with relevant agencies to implement prevention and control measures, particularly ahead of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

In the coming weeks, ward and commune health stations will maintain close surveillance to detect suspected cases within medical facilities and the community. Each case and outbreak will be promptly investigated and contained to prevent further spread.

Monitoring of mosquito larvae and adult mosquito indices will continue in current and past outbreak zones, as well as other high-risk areas, to guide timely responses.

Local healthcare units have been instructed to integrate dengue prevention with measures against the Chikungunya virus, including mosquito control campaigns and adult mosquito spraying. They will also work with veterinary authorities to track potential zoonotic transmission.

The centre will continue to monitor active outbreak sites in Đại Mỗ, Hòa Xá, Hà Đông, Long Biên, and Thanh Oai, while strengthening health quarantine at Nội Bài International Airport to identify suspected or confirmed infections and apply appropriate control measures.

Since the beginning of the year, Hà Nội has recorded a total of 4,388 dengue cases with no fatalities, a 20 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year. Patients have been reported in 125 wards and communes across the city.— VNS