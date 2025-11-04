Large bomb found beneath river in Nghệ An Province

NGHỆ AN — Residents in Tương Dương Commune, Nghệ An Province, have discovered a large unexploded bomb beneath the Nậm Mộ River, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to Nguyễn Hồng Tài, chairman of the Tương Dương Commune People’s Committee, the bomb measures about 1.4m long and 30cm in diameter. It was spotted by villagers from Pủng village after the river’s water level dropped.

On October 30, locals noticed the object lying roughly 30m from the riverbank.

Local authorities have since sealed off the area, posting warning signs and assigning militia and police officers to maintain security. Residents have been banned from entering the area and instructed not to take photos or conduct any fishing activities nearby.

Officials are now coordinating with specialised forces to assess the situation and carry out a safe disposal and controlled detonation of the bomb. — VNS