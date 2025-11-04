Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Large bomb found beneath river in Nghệ An Province

November 04, 2025 - 08:57
According to Nguyễn Hồng Tài, chairman of the Tương Dương Commune People’s Committee, the bomb measures about 1.4m long and 30cm in diameter. It was spotted by villagers from Pủng village after the river’s water level dropped.

 

The bomb was found beneath the Nậm Mộ River in Pủng village, Tương Dương Commune. — VNA/VNS Photo

NGHỆ AN — Residents in Tương Dương Commune, Nghệ An Province, have discovered a large unexploded bomb beneath the Nậm Mộ River, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

According to Nguyễn Hồng Tài, chairman of the Tương Dương Commune People’s Committee, the bomb measures about 1.4m long and 30cm in diameter. It was spotted by villagers from Pủng village after the river’s water level dropped.

On October 30, locals noticed the object lying roughly 30m from the riverbank.

Local authorities have since sealed off the area, posting warning signs and assigning militia and police officers to maintain security. Residents have been banned from entering the area and instructed not to take photos or conduct any fishing activities nearby.

Officials are now coordinating with specialised forces to assess the situation and carry out a safe disposal and controlled detonation of the bomb. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
Society

European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.
Society

Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Society

PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities and daily life.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom