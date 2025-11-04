Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

HUẾ CITY — Water levels on major rivers in Huế City have started to drop, but flooding remains widespread across the city, with tens of thousands of homes still submerged and dozens of landslide sites reported.

By the evening of November 3, the Hương (Perfume) River at Kim Long had fallen to 0.07m below alert level 3, while the Bồ River at Phú Ốc was 0.3m above the same level, according to the Huế City Civil Defence Command.

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.

Severe landslides have been recorded at 38 locations throughout the city. Khe Tre Commune alone reported 17 landslide points. Bình Điền Commune reported two major landslides on National Highway 49, while six other sites were identified along the Hồ Chí Minh Road.

Earlier that morning, the Rào Trăng 4 Hydropower Plant reported water entering its turbine hall to a depth of about 10cm. Operations were suspended, and all three floodgates were opened to release water downstream. The plant confirmed that workers had been safely evacuated to the operations building. — VNS