Society

US$12 million donated to support storm and flood victims at Autumn Fair 2025

November 04, 2025 - 10:58
A nationwide fundraising campaign at the first Autumn Fair 2025 has raised over VNĐ316 billion, uniting businesses and citizens across the country to support communities hit by recent storms and floods.

 

A representative of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee receives donations from businesses, economic groups, commercial banks, and industry associations to support people affected by storms and natural disasters. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A fundraising campaign titled Autumn of hope – sharing love, launched by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the first Autumn Fair 2025, has raised more than VNĐ316 billion (US$12 million) to assist communities hit by recent storms and floods.

The total was announced at the closing ceremony held on Monday at the Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC) in Hà Nội.

Responding to the PM’s call, hundreds of businesses, organisations, banks, and individuals joined the campaign, donating funds to help flood-affected residents rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

At the ceremony, the organising committee expressed gratitude to all contributors and continued receiving donations to support people in central and northern mountainous provinces impacted by natural disasters.

In his speech, PM Chính said that the campaign was launched to reinforce the idea that economic growth must go hand in hand with social responsibility. He expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Party and the State to all organisations and individuals for their generosity and compassion.

The PM praised the outpouring of support as a reflection of Việt Nam’s enduring values of solidarity and kindness — the foundation of the nation’s strength and resilience.

He also noted that residents in the central region have recently endured severe flooding and storm damage and are now preparing for Tropical Storm No 13 (Typhoon Kalmaegi), currently strengthening over the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

PM Chính called on businesses, citizens, and soldiers nationwide to continue lending their support, helping affected communities recover production, rebuild their lives, and move forward with renewed confidence. — VNS 

fundraising campaign Autumn Fair storms floods

see also

More on this story

Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
Society

European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.
Society

Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Society

PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities and daily life.

