US$12 million donated to support storm and flood victims at Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI — A fundraising campaign titled Autumn of hope – sharing love, launched by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the first Autumn Fair 2025, has raised more than VNĐ316 billion (US$12 million) to assist communities hit by recent storms and floods.

The total was announced at the closing ceremony held on Monday at the Vietnam Exhibition Center (VEC) in Hà Nội.

Responding to the PM’s call, hundreds of businesses, organisations, banks, and individuals joined the campaign, donating funds to help flood-affected residents rebuild their homes and livelihoods.

At the ceremony, the organising committee expressed gratitude to all contributors and continued receiving donations to support people in central and northern mountainous provinces impacted by natural disasters.

In his speech, PM Chính said that the campaign was launched to reinforce the idea that economic growth must go hand in hand with social responsibility. He expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the Party and the State to all organisations and individuals for their generosity and compassion.

The PM praised the outpouring of support as a reflection of Việt Nam’s enduring values of solidarity and kindness — the foundation of the nation’s strength and resilience.

He also noted that residents in the central region have recently endured severe flooding and storm damage and are now preparing for Tropical Storm No 13 (Typhoon Kalmaegi), currently strengthening over the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

PM Chính called on businesses, citizens, and soldiers nationwide to continue lending their support, helping affected communities recover production, rebuild their lives, and move forward with renewed confidence. — VNS