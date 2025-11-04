Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Obstetrics, Oncology hospitals in HCM City seek to open new facilities

November 04, 2025 - 09:41
HCM City will upgrade old hospitals in former Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces into new facilities of top-tier hospitals in the city, according to its Department of Health.

 

Patients at the second facility of the HCM City Oncology Hospital. —VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — HCM City will upgrade old hospitals in former Bình Dương and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces into new facilities of top-tier hospitals in the city, according to its Department of Health.

While major hospitals specialising in obstetrics and oncology in the city are often overloaded with a large number of patients from other provinces, many old hospitals in former Bình Dương and Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu provinces are abandoned and seriously degraded.

The department proposed to allow specialised hospitals in obstetrics and gynecology such as Từ Dũ Hospital or Hùng Vương Hospital to establish a second facility at the former Lê Lợi Hospital, and the Oncology Hospital to establish its third facility at the former Bà Rịa Hospital.

Từ Dũ Hospital receives more than one million female patients each year, of which around 60 per cent are from other cities and provinces.

The number of patients visiting HCM City Oncology Hospital is on the rise, said Diệp Bảo Tuấn, director of the hospital.

It is expected that in 2025 the number of patients will increase by about 20 per cent compared to 2024, he said.

In 2024, around 880,000 patients were admitted to the hospital, up 12 per cent year-on-year, with patients coming from provinces and cities accounting for 84 per cent.

The opening of a new facility of the Oncology Hospital in Bà Rịa is vital to meeting the demand for medical treatment of locals in neighboring provinces and easing overcrowding at the two facilities of the hospital, he said.

The department also proposed to allow Phạm Ngọc Thạch Hospital to set up a second facility at Bình Dương Tuberculosis and Lung Disease Hospital and the Mental Hospital to set up a fourth facility at the Mental Hospital in Bình Dương.

Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the department, said that the proposals will allow leading hospitals to expand their operations. With their reputations, the new facilities will quickly attract locals to get medical examinations and treatment.

Over the years, the models of satellite hospitals, clinics and departments have transferred techniques and provided professional training and support to lower level hospitals, Thượng said. —VNS

 

 

 

HCM City Oncology Hospital treatment overload

see also

More on this story

Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
Society

European Higher Education Week kicks off in Hà Nội

For the first time, the two EU flagship programmes have been jointly featured within the same framework, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for academics, administrators and institutions to build partnerships, co-develop knowledge and explore innovative solutions for the future.
Society

Central region struck again

Just as floods started to ease in Central Việt Nam, bad weather has struck again. More than 400 people were evacuated in Huế City and rivers burst in Đà Nẵng. So far, 42 people have died or are missing in the region due to the adverse weather conditions. Forecasters say, more rain is on the way.
Society

PM requests swift action to address flood aftermath in central region

In recent days, the central region has been severely affected by heavy rains and flooding, resulting in significant loss of life and extensive damage to homes and property. Many roads and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed, severely disrupting local production, business activities and daily life.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom