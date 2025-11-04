Illegal VMS transport detected

AN GIANG — The Coast Guard Region 4 Command has reported that its forces recently detected and detained two fishing vessels engaged in the illegal possession and transportation of vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices belonging to other fishing boats in the southwestern sea area.

At around 4am on November 2, a task force from the Coast Guard Region 4 Command, in coordination with the An Thới Border Gate Guard Station and the An Giang Border Guard Command, conducted an inspection of a fishing boat (less than 15 metres in length).

The vessel, owned and captained by Lưu Thanh Phong, residing in An Thới Ward, Phú Quốc City, An Giang Province, was found to be carrying a VMS device belonging to another fishing boat.

Later, the same task force inspected another unregistered fishing vessel of similar size, captained by Bùi Văn Bính, residing in Vĩnh Thông Ward, An Giang Province.

On board were three crew members, and the officers discovered that the vessel was also transporting an unauthorised VMS device belonging to another fishing boat.

According to Coast Guard officers, the illegal storage and transport of such devices are deliberate attempts to falsify vessel positions, deceiving the national monitoring system and concealing violations of the regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

These actions are typically used to evade detection during unauthorised operations in foreign waters, a serious offence under both Vietnamese and international maritime laws.

To ensure strict enforcement, the Coast Guard Region 4 Command ordered the task force to detain both vessels, seal all confiscated evidence, and escort them to the 401th Flotilla Port in Phú Quốc for further investigation and legal handling.

Authorities affirmed that these cases are part of an intensified crackdown on IUU fishing activities as Việt Nam works to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning imposed on its seafood industry.

The Coast Guard has reiterated that all fishing vessels operating in offshore waters must maintain active and functional VMS equipment, ensuring transparency and traceability in fishing operations.

The Coast Guard Region 4 Command continues to coordinate closely with local fisheries authorities and border guard units to strengthen patrols and inspections, particularly in areas where violations are likely to occur.

Fishermen have been reminded that any acts of tampering with or transporting VMS devices can lead to heavy penalties, vessel confiscation, and criminal prosecution under Vietnamese maritime law. — VNS