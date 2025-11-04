Quảng Trị focuses on addressing landslides, flooding along transportation routes

QUẢNG TRỊ - As prolonged heavy rains in recent days have caused numerous landslides and flooding along national highways, provincial and and inter-village roads in the central province of Quảng Trị, local authorities and relevant forces are working to clear the routes to ensure safe travel for residents.

As of 6am on Tuesday, the province had recorded 18 flooded locations, with water levels ranging from 0.2 to 1m. On these routes, local authorities have placed warning signs to prevent people and vehicles from passing through, and the traffic police have assigned personnel to block and redirect traffic to routes that are not submerged.

In addition, there are currently 51 landslide locations across the province. Authorities have promptly deployed personnel and equipment to the scenes to ensure traffic flow and address the aftermath.

Road management teams, in coordination with local authorities, have been clearing debris, dredging drainage ditches, and temporarily reinforcing slopes at risk of further landslides. At the same time, relevant agencies have instructed the installation of additional warning signs and barriers, and arranged 24/7 on-site monitoring at critical points to ensure the safety of people and vehicles.

Also as of 6am on Tuesday, a total of 5,167 households with 15,637 residents had been affected by flooding, including 198 households with 850 people isolated by high water. Meanwhile, 103 schools with 28,513 students have had to temporarily suspend classes.

Rainfall is forecast to decrease significantly in both intensity and coverage in the next several hours. Provincial authorities have instructed relevant agencies and localities to regularly update information on natural disasters, floods, and weather forecasts to proactively implement response measures; and stay ready to carry out evacuation and relocation plans to move residents out of dangerous areas when necessary. VNA/VNS