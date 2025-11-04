Politics & Law
Quảng Trị focuses on addressing landslides, flooding along transportation routes

November 04, 2025 - 14:32
On these routes, local authorities have placed warning signs to prevent people and vehicles from passing through, and the traffic police have assigned personnel to block and redirect traffic to routes that are not submerged.

 

As of 6am on Tuesday, Quảng Trị Province had recorded 18 flooded locations, with water levels ranging from 0.2 to 1m.

QUẢNG TRỊ - As prolonged heavy rains in recent days have caused numerous landslides and flooding along national highways, provincial and and inter-village roads in the central province of Quảng Trị, local authorities and relevant forces are working to clear the routes to ensure safe travel for residents.

In addition, there are currently 51 landslide locations across the province. Authorities have promptly deployed personnel and equipment to the scenes to ensure traffic flow and address the aftermath.

In addition, there are currently 51 landslide locations across the province. Authorities have promptly deployed personnel and equipment to the scenes to ensure traffic flow and address the aftermath.

Road management teams, in coordination with local authorities, have been clearing debris, dredging drainage ditches, and temporarily reinforcing slopes at risk of further landslides. At the same time, relevant agencies have instructed the installation of additional warning signs and barriers, and arranged 24/7 on-site monitoring at critical points to ensure the safety of people and vehicles.

Also as of 6am on Tuesday, a total of 5,167 households with 15,637 residents had been affected by flooding, including 198 households with 850 people isolated by high water. Meanwhile, 103 schools with 28,513 students have had to temporarily suspend classes.

Rainfall is forecast to decrease significantly in both intensity and coverage in the next several hours. Provincial authorities have instructed relevant agencies and localities to regularly update information on natural disasters, floods, and weather forecasts to proactively implement response measures; and stay ready to carry out evacuation and relocation plans to move residents out of dangerous areas when necessary. VNA/VNS

Society

Large bomb found beneath river in Nghệ An Province

According to Nguyễn Hồng Tài, chairman of the Tương Dương Commune People’s Committee, the bomb measures about 1.4m long and 30cm in diameter. It was spotted by villagers from Pủng village after the river’s water level dropped.
Society

Floodwaters recede in Huế but over 54,000 homes remain submerged

As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Society

Central region on alert as typhoon Kalmaegi nears East Sea

Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Society

Dengue surge puts Hà Nội on alert

From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.

