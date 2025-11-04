Flood waste problem in Huế

Doctors have warned that many infants, just a few weeks old, have required oxygen therapy and even mechanical ventilation due to severe respiratory failure, while the illness is easily mistaken for the common flu.
According to Nguyễn Hồng Tài, chairman of the Tương Dương Commune People’s Committee, the bomb measures about 1.4m long and 30cm in diameter. It was spotted by villagers from Pủng village after the river’s water level dropped.
As of 5pm, more than 54,600 houses across Huế were still flooded, with water depths ranging between 0.5 and 1m. The worst-affected areas include Quảng Điền, Phong Dinh, Hóa Châu, Thanh Thủy, and Phú Hồ, where local authorities are continuing to assess damage and support residents.
Heavy rain is forecast for Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Trị on November 4, with rainfall of 50–110mm, and some areas exceeding 200mm. Rain will gradually decrease from November 5. Other regions, including Thanh Hóa, Nghệ Anh, Huế City to Quảng Ngãi, and parts of the Central Highlands, will also see scattered showers and thunderstorms.
From October 24 to 30, infections rose steeply to almost 500 cases, and numerous new clusters appeared within communities, signalling a risk of widespread transmission if prompt interventions are not taken.
The route was added under the decision approving adjustments to the Railway Network Planning for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on October 29.
Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng affirmed that developing and mastering digital technologies based on open standards is not only a commitment but also a strategic action plan for Việt Nam’s digital breakthrough.