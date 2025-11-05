Legal aid hotline, mobile app to ensure fair access to justice

HÀ NỘI — The launch of a national legal aid hotline and mobile application marks a major milestone in the justice sector’s digital transformation, aiming to make legal services more accessible, transparent and fair for all, said Tô Thị Thu Hà, deputy director general of the Department of Law Dissemination, Education and Legal Aid.

She made the remarks at a training conference on the legal aid hotline and mobile app held on Monday in Hà Nội.

The hotline and app are two digital tools developed under the World Bank–funded project 'Enhancing Legal Aid for the Poor and Vulnerable Groups,' supported by the Japan Social Development Fund.

The initiative is seen as a practical step towards integrating technology into legal aid work, helping people access free legal support anytime and anywhere.

Deputy Director General Hà said digital transformation in legal aid is not only a necessary requirement but also a sustainable solution to improve management efficiency, save time and costs and expand public access.

The legal aid hotline and mobile app will be piloted in Điện Biên and Lào Cai provinces before being considered for nationwide implementation, she said.

The department will continue cooperating with relevant units, technology experts and state legal aid centres to further improve and expand the system, ensuring that all citizens can easily and safely access free and effective legal aid services, she said.

During the conference, participants were introduced to and guided through the use of two key digital platforms: the legal aid hotline 18001233 and the mobile legal aid app.

These tools were jointly developed by the department in collaboration with UPNEXT Technology JSC and DTC Technology and Services JSC, targeting vulnerable groups such as the poor, people with meritorious services, ethnic minorities in disadvantaged areas and financially challenged victims of domestic violence.

The department also worked with experts to compile specialised training materials for legal aid officers, hotline operators and app administrators participating in the pilot programme.

Lê Thị Thúy, director of the Centre for Legal Information and Legal Aid Support, presented the procedures for receiving and processing hotline information, emphasising the need for standardised operations and professionalism to better serve the public.

Participants were also trained in communication skills for interacting with vulnerable groups over the phone by using simple language, a gentle tone, patience and strict confidentiality, which is considered a key skill helping legal aid officers earn trust, sharing and support from the public.

The hotline operators must communicate in simple and clear language, speak in a gentle tone, maintain a patient attitude and strictly respect and protect the personal information of those receiving legal aid.

The hotline 18001233 operates free of charge, records all calls automatically, ensures data security and functions during business hours from Monday to Friday.

The system has been set up at the department’s headquarters and at legal aid centres in Điện Biên and Lào Cai provinces, ensuring a quick nationwide response capability.

Mobile app introduction

Nguyễn Ngọc Quang, an expert from UPNEXT Technology JSC, introduced the main features of the mobile app, including legal document searches, online requests for legal aid, appointment tracking, case progress monitoring, lists of legal aid organisations and officers and updates on the latest legal news.

Đinh Thế Anh, a technical specialist, demonstrated user-friendly tools for registration, personal information updates and direct two-way communication between users and the system.

The trainees heard that the app not only benefits citizens but also enhances the State’s ability to manage, operate and supervise legal aid activities nationwide.

In her closing speech, Tô Thị Thu Hà, deputy director general of the Department of Law Dissemination, Education and Legal Aid, affirmed that the training conference holds great significance as the Party and State are prioritising modernisation and IT application in the legal aid system.

She expressed her hope that with the active participation and serious learning spirit of delegates, the conference would yield practical results and create momentum for new progress in digital legal aid. — VNS