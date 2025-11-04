Politics & Law
Society

First electric bus route to be launched in Côn Đảo in December

November 04, 2025 - 21:49
Following the operation of route No. 173, the Department of Construction plans to coordinate with investors to launch the remaining electric bus routes in subsequent phases.

 

Côn Đảo, a special zone of HCM City, will launch the first electric bus route in December. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Côn Đảo, a special zone of HCM City, is expected to have its first electric bus route in December, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

In a report submitted to the municipal People’s Committee, the department said it would work with investors to launch electric bus route No. 173, connecting Côn Đảo’s central area and Cỏ Ống Airport, using electric buses with capacities ranging from 28 to 60 seats.

The route will start at Côn Đảo Market and end at Côn Đảo Airport, covering a distance of about 17.1 kilometres (subject to adjustment after survey). It will operate daily from 5:00 to 20:00, with each trip lasting around 30 minutes and a service frequency of every 15 minutes.

Following the operation of route No. 173, the Department of Construction plans to coordinate with investors to launch the remaining electric bus routes in subsequent phases.

According to the city’s transport plan, Côn Đảo’s bus network will comprise six routes in total, spanning about 74 kilometres. They are expected to cover about 90 per cent of the island’s road network, helping passengers travel conveniently between major transport hubs such as Bến Đầm Port and Côn Đảo Airport, and the special zone’s centre (Côn Đảo Market). —VNA/VNS

