Efforts underway to restore post-flood production, brace for Typhoon Kalmaegi

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA), ministries, sectors and localities are actively coordinating to support areas hit by recent flooding in restoring production, stabilising livelihoods and brace for Typhoon Kalmaegi.

As of 10am on November 4, floods had left 46 people dead or missing, two more than the previous day, and 76 injured. A total of 104 houses were destroyed or swept away, mostly in Đà Nẵng(78), while 453 were damaged and nearly 80,000 flooded (including 54,602 in Huế and 16,038 in Đà Nẵng). Around 10,800 hectares of crops were inundated, 68,500 livestock and poultry perished, and over 45 kilometres of riverbanks and canals were eroded.

The Ministry of Construction reported 39 road blockages – 28 on central routes and 11 on local ones – while the Huế–Vân Xá section of the North–South railway has been temporarily closed due to high water. In Quảng Ngãi, nine communes lost specialised data networks because of power cuts, though communications from Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi have been restored.

Localities are assessing damage and accelerating recovery efforts. From Hà Tĩnh to Quảng Ngãi, 32 critical dyke sections remain under close watch. In Quảng Trị, water is still 0.3-0.5 metres above the Hải Lăng dyke surface, while Huế reports 10.9 kilometres of flooded estuary dykes. No major dyke incidents have been recorded.

As part of responding activities, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a working delegation of the Party Central Committee visited Quảng Điền Commune, Huế City, one of the most heavily inundated area, to deliver aid and encouragement. Earlier, he had sent a letter of sympathy to people and forces nationwide affected by natural disasters.

On November 3, the Politburo issued a notice on recovery efforts following Storm No. 12, while permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú and several deputy prime ministers inspected flood recovery in central provinces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired an online meeting with ministries and localities from Quảng Trị to Quảng Ngãi to direct disaster response and recovery. The Government has issued six official dispatches and provided emergency funding to help affected areas restore livelihoods.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has supplied 50,000 doses of foot-and-mouth vaccine to Huế and coordinated the delivery of 29 tonnes of Russian humanitarian aid, including tents, blankets and essential goods.

The National Civil Defence Steering Committee has issued timely directions on rain, flood and landslide preparedness, while the VDDMA deployed three teams to assist localities, sent 12.7 million Zalo alerts to residents, and maintained 24-hour monitoring.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting continues to provide regular updates and warnings on heavy rain, floods and landslides.

To prepare for Typhoon Kalmaegi, the National Civil Defence Steering Committee issued Official Dispatch No. 25 on November 2, instructing coastal provinces from Thanh Hóa to An Giang to take proactive measures.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has urged localities to ensure dam and reservoir safety, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested neighbouring countries facilitate Vietnamese vessels seeking shelter and repairs. Six coastal provinces have issued directives to monitor the storm, speed up flood recovery, give alerts to fishing vessels, and operate reservoirs safely to protect downstream areas. — VNA/VNS