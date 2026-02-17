Politics & Law
Home Society

Welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ in the colours of traditional culture

February 17, 2026 - 07:37
In the very first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ, as fireworks lit up the sky, residents of the capital gathered to welcome the arrival of spring. Right after the stroke of midnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve, many traditional customs were continued as a way of sending wishes for a peaceful and fortunate year ahead.

HÀ NỘI In the very first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ (the Year of the Horse) 2026, as fireworks lit up the sky, residents of the capital gathered to welcome spring.

Right at the stroke of midnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve, people continued many traditional customs as a way of sending wishes for a peaceful and fortunate year ahead.

Together, these moments created a warm and culturally rich early-spring scene, highlighting the enduring beauty of Vietnamese traditions at the turn of the Lunar New Year.

People gather around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to enjoy the fireworks display celebrating the arrival of the Year of Bính Ngọ 2026. VNA/VNS Photos Hoàng Hiếu

 

People take commemorative photos at the moment of welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ by Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

 

People capture memorable moments as they welcome the Year of Bính Ngọ 2026.

 

People offer sincere prayers, wishing for good things to come in the Year of Bính Ngọ.

 

Small salt packets, purchased for good luck at the start of the year, are widely sold along the streets.

 

Many people visit pagodas and temples in the first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ.

 

People choose lucky sprigs at the beginning of the year.

 

People select lucky branches to bring home, hoping for prosperity and peace in the year ahead.

 

Society

Tết on duty for the “white-coated soldiers”

Amid the joyful reunions of the early days of the Lunar New Year, doctors at the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Hospital Đồng Hới in Quảng Trị Province maintain strict round-the-clock duty to ensure uninterrupted emergency care, medical treatment and public health services throughout the Tết holiday.

