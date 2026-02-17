Welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ in the colours of traditional culture

Imbalance in cold storage for agricultural and seafood exports persists
1.
HÀ NỘI In the very first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ (the Year of the Horse) 2026, as fireworks lit up the sky, residents of the capital gathered to welcome spring.
Right at the stroke of midnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve, people continued many traditional customs as a way of sending wishes for a peaceful and fortunate year ahead.
Together, these moments created a warm and culturally rich early-spring scene, highlighting the enduring beauty of Vietnamese traditions at the turn of the Lunar New Year.
|People gather around Hoàn Kiếm Lake to enjoy the fireworks display celebrating the arrival of the Year of Bính Ngọ 2026. VNA/VNS Photos Hoàng Hiếu
|People take commemorative photos at the moment of welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ by Hoàn Kiếm Lake.
|People capture memorable moments as they welcome the Year of Bính Ngọ 2026.
|People offer sincere prayers, wishing for good things to come in the Year of Bính Ngọ.
|Small salt packets, purchased for good luck at the start of the year, are widely sold along the streets.
|Many people visit pagodas and temples in the first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ.
|People choose lucky sprigs at the beginning of the year.
|People select lucky branches to bring home, hoping for prosperity and peace in the year ahead.