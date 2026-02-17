Welcoming the Year of Bính Ngọ in the colours of traditional culture

HÀ NỘI In the very first moments of the Year of Bính Ngọ (the Year of the Horse) 2026, as fireworks lit up the sky, residents of the capital gathered to welcome spring.

Right at the stroke of midnight on Lunar New Year’s Eve, people continued many traditional customs as a way of sending wishes for a peaceful and fortunate year ahead.

Together, these moments created a warm and culturally rich early-spring scene, highlighting the enduring beauty of Vietnamese traditions at the turn of the Lunar New Year.