Sơn Đồng Craft Village on the path to joining the global network of creative craft cities

HÀ NỘI From the rhythmic sound of chisels echoing through the ancient alleys, Sơn Đồng Village (Sơn Đồng Commune in Hà Nội) continues to tell a thousand-year story of sculpture and gilding.

More than preserving traditional craftsmanship, the village is stepping confidently into the global stage, aiming to become a member of the World Crafts Council’s Global Network of Creative Craft Cities.

This is not only an economic integration effort but also a cultural journey to bring Vietnamese identity to the global creative map.

For generations, Sơn Đồng Village - renowned for its wood carving and gilding artistry - has been regarded as the cradle of Vietnam’s traditional sculpture and fine craftsmanship.

From the skillful hands and reverent spirit of its artisans, each Buddha statue, worship object, or carved panel embodies not only spiritual devotion but also the essence of Vietnamese culture and artistry.

Today, Sơn Đồng is home to nearly 700 craft households and 10 enterprises specialising in handcrafted products, providing stable employment for thousands of local workers.

The village’s creations account for about 50 per cent of Việt Nam’s domestic market for gilded religious statues and altarpieces, and are exported to countries such as Russia, France, the US, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

The average income of craft workers reaches around VNĐ140 million (US$1,300) per year, a testament to the enduring vitality of this traditional craft in the era of global integration.

According to Nguyễn Đình Hoa, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, following the Government’s orientation and the city’s policy on rural craft development, the department and Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee have implemented several initiatives to meet the criteria for recognition by the World Crafts Council (WCC).

The goal is to have Sơn Đồng recognised as a member of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities - a significant step that will help the village strengthen its brand, expand partnerships, and reach broader international markets.

To promote the village’s heritage, Sơn Đồng Commune has launched the website langnghesondong.info, which showcases its history, signature products, and outstanding artisans.

At the same time, local authorities have invested in training facilities, including a fully equipped classroom and workshop. More than 20 young trainees are currently studying sculpture and calligraphy - the next generation of artisans expected to bring new vitality to the traditional craft.

At the Sơn Đồng Creative Design Center, hundreds of traditional carving patterns, drawings, and technical documents have been collected and displayed.

The space serves both as a “living archive” of the craft village and a unique cultural experience for visitors. In addition, the commune has preserved royal decrees, artifacts, and portraits of artisans through different generations - helping safeguard the collective memory and craftsmanship legacy of Sơn Đồng’s people.

Recognised as one of Hà Nội and Việt Nam’s ten most outstanding craft villages, Sơn Đồng is renowned for its sophisticated wood carving and gilding techniques. Each piece created here is more than a handicraft - it is a cultural symbol.

According to artisan Nguyễn Viết Huân, chairman of the Sơn Đồng Artisans and Skilled Workers’ Association: “Every Son Dong craftsman has a distinct style but shares the same philosophy - to carve with sincerity and purity of heart. Each stroke and each layer of lacquer carries reverence and meticulous care. Our products are diverse - from Buddha and saint statues to carved panels, ancestral altars, thrones, and palanquins”.

Phạm Gia Lộc, chairman of the Sơn Đồng Commune People’s Committee, shared: “To meet all the required criteria, we hope the Hà Nội People’s Committee and the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment will continue to provide support and detailed guidance so that Sơn Đồng Craft Village can be officially recognised as a member of the World Crafts Council’s Global Network of Creative Craft Cities in 2025. This recognition will help our products reach wider international markets, foster local socio-economic development, and create more jobs and income for artisans.”

According to the chairman, for sustainable development, Sơn Đồng Commune is focusing on planning a centralized production zone, linking craft development with environmental protection and cultural tourism - factors regarded as the keys to bringing Sơn Đồng to the global stage.

The commune has also identified craft village development as one of Hà Nội’s five cultural industry pillars.

Recently, Sơn Đồng artisans participated in a craft showcase and performance at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, welcoming members of the World Crafts Council who came to visit and survey the village’s activities.

For the artisans, these moments mark the beginning of a new journey - one that carries the essence of Sơn Đồng craftsmanship into the global creative flow.

In an era of international integration, through efforts to innovate designs, explore markets, and promote trade, Sơn Đồng Craft Village is proving that traditional heritage can transform into a cultural and economic asset of international stature.

As Lộc affirmed: “We hope Sơn Đồng will be recognised as a member of the World Crafts Council’s Global Network of Creative Craft Cities in 2025. It would not only be a source of pride for Sơn Đồng but also an opportunity to bring the quintessence of Vietnamese craftsmanship to the world”. VNS

* The article was produced in collaboration with the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment.