More than just science

Localities are assessing damage As of 10am on November 4, floods had left 46 people dead or missing, two more than the previous day, and 76 injured. A total of 104 houses were destroyed or swept away, mostly in Đà Nẵng(78), while 453 were damaged and nearly 80,000 flooded (including 54,602 in Huế and 16,038 in Đà Nẵng).