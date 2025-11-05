HCM City traffic police launch year-end campaign to ensure urban order

HCM CITY — The city’s traffic police have launched a major campaign to maintain urban order and ensure smooth traffic flow during the year-end period, with efforts focused on keeping pavements clear and improving the city’s appearance.

On November 4, the Traffic Police Division (PC08) under the HCM City Police said the campaign aims to ensure traffic safety, urban order and public security towards the end of the year, when festivals, New Year and Lunar New Year celebrations, and other major political events typically lead to higher traffic volumes and greater risks of congestion and accidents.

To cope with this situation, the city’s traffic police have mobilised all available vehicles, equipment and personnel to ease congestion at gateways, key roads and border areas, especially during rush hours and festive or political–cultural events.

Officers are focusing on handling violations related to alcohol concentration, unsafe vehicles, homemade motorbikes and illegal street racing. The division is also working closely with relevant agencies to tackle pavement encroachment, restore urban order and keep the cityscape clean and orderly.

On the same day, PC08 completed a comprehensive inspection of parking areas inside and around schools. According to the division, traffic safety in school zones has been generally stable, and the number of accidents involving students has fallen. However, some students without the required licences were still found riding motorbikes with engines larger than 50cc.

Traffic police will continue coordinating with school management boards and local authorities to inspect parking facilities, detect cases of students using or parking unauthorised motorbikes, and check vehicle compartments for potential weapons or non-standard helmets.

PC08 has also instructed schools not to provide parking services for underage riders and called on nearby households to sign commitments not to keep such vehicles.

In addition, police officers are tightening control over garages and workshops suspected of illegally modifying vehicles, which can lead to public disorder, reckless driving and street disturbances among young people.

Alongside enforcement efforts, the city’s traffic police are stepping up legal education and awareness campaigns to encourage officials, workers, students and residents to comply with traffic laws, protect the environment and contribute to a cleaner, more civilised urban image.

The high-intensity campaign is expected to help maintain social stability and public safety across HCM City, while creating a peaceful and orderly atmosphere for residents to enjoy the upcoming festivals and New Year celebrations. — VNS