Draft Political Report reflects breakthrough in development thinking: NA deputy

HÀ NỘI – Giving feedback to the draft documents for the 14th National Party Congress, National Assembly deputy Trịnh Thị Tú Anh from Lâm Đồng Province noted that the draft Political Report marks a historic step forward, showing a fundamental renewal in both approach and structure.

For the first time, the Political Report, the Report on Socio-Economic Development, and the Report on Party Building have been unified into a single coherent and concise document. This integration ensures consistency in ideology and action, embodying the consistent principle of being “easy to understand and easy to do.”

According to the deputy, the draft’s proposed theme - “Under the glorious flag of the Party, staying united and determined to achieve the country’s development goals by 2030; advancing confidently in the era of national renewal for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, civilisation and happiness; firmly stepping toward socialism” - represents a declaration of strategic significance that captures the spirit of the times and the nation’s spirit of self-resilience.

She recalled Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s statement that “The most valuable resource of Việt Nam is not its minerals, nor its geo-strategic location, but the 106 million Vietnamese people - hardworking, creative, deeply patriotic, community-minded, eager to learn, and resilient in the face of hardship.”

This perspective, she said, crystallises the Party’s leadership mindset and its highest political will for the new development phase - not only defining the direction for the next term but also charting a strategic vision for the era of the nation’s rise toward a powerful and prosperous Việt Nam.

The draft also incorporates a series of recent strategic decisions of the Politburo, creating both immediate and long-term momentum for fast and sustainable development. It provides a solid political foundation for the entire Party, people and army to realise the aspiration for a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.

Refining content to match reality

Deputy Anh suggested adjusting the section evaluating social morality. Instead of stating that “social morality has declined,” the draft should read “social morality in some aspects shows signs of decline” to ensure objectivity and reinforce public confidence while focusing resources on key moral and social issues.

She also proposed refining the section on science and technology to highlight the burdensome administrative procedures affecting research management and funding, and to adjust the wording accordingly.

Regarding public health, she recommended adding issues of food safety management, and the production and trade of counterfeit or low-quality goods, which remain complex and large-scale.

In the section on environmental management, she called for adding the principle of “polluters must pay” as the foundation for economic tools in environmental protection, including taxes, fees, deposits, carbon market building and operation, and environmental compensation.

The deputy also suggested that Việt Nam prepare necessary national infrastructure for developing nuclear power, stressing that such projects require strict safety and security as well as regulatory frameworks in line with guidance from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is essential for ensuring the nation’s readiness to advance toward clean and sustainable energy development, she said. VNA/VNS