Việt Nam, Cambodia to hold second border defence friendship exchange this November

November 05, 2025 - 15:21
November 05, 2025 - 15:41

The second Việt Nam – Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange is scheduled to take place in Việt Nam's Tây Ninh Province and Cambodia's Svay Rieng province from November 12 to 14.

 

Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Đức, head of the Department of Information and Education under the Vietnam People’s Army’s General Department of Politics, speaks at the press conference on November 5. Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI – The second Việt Nam – Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange is scheduled to take place in Việt Nam’s Tây Ninh Province and Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province from November 12 to 14.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Đức, head of the Department of Information and Education under the Vietnam People’s Army’s General Department of Politics, said that following the first edition held in Việt Nam’s former Bình Phước Province and Cambodia’s Kratie Province in 2022, this year’s event is one of the key diplomatic activities of the two countries’ defence ministries and militaries in 2025.

Đức said that the success of the exchange will serve as a testament to the traditional solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. It will directly contribute to strengthening political trust and promoting practical and effective cooperation, particularly between the two sides' border management and protection forces, local authorities, and residents along the shared border, thereby building a Việt Nam – Cambodia border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation, and development.

In Việt Nam, key activities will include official welcome and farewell ceremonies for Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, a tree-planting event, a joint military medical drill, the inauguration of a semi-boarding zone for a school in Bến Cầu Commune, a cross-border community twinning ceremony, bilateral defence talks, the signing of some cooperation agreements, and cultural exchanges.

Meanwhile, Cambodia will host official welcoming and farewell ceremonies for Việt Nam’s Defence Minister, the saluting and repainting of Border Marker 171, a joint border guard patrol, a tree-planting ceremony, the groundbreaking for Sang Sovan Primary School, and a visit to the Gendarmerie Command of Svay Rieng province.

Prior to the exchange, the two countries' military medical forces are scheduled to provide free health check-ups and medicine for border residents.

Besides, a young officers' exchange will also be held with the participation of 30 personnel from each side, featuring such activities as a tree-planting ceremony, law dissemination to local residents, and sport and musical activities. VNA/VNS

NA to scrutinise draft law on corruption prevention, control

The draft Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control focuses on improving policies related to anti-corruption measures, including the evaluation of anti-corruption efforts; agencies responsible for controlling assets and income; declaration and verification of assets and income.
17th international conference on East Sea wraps up

During the ambassadors’ lounge, representatives from the European Union, Canada, Germany, Japan and Việt Nam emphasised the East Sea’s strategic importance and agreed that maintaining peace and stability in the area is a shared responsibility of the international community.

