Mock trial raises public awareness of IUU fishing in Dong Thap

ĐỒNG THÁP – The Đồng Tháp People’s Court, in coordination with the provincial Military Command, the Military Court of Military Region 9, and the Công Lý (Justice) newspaper, held a mock trial and law dissemination seminar on Tuesday to raise public awareness about the combat against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The mock trial presented a case involving defendant Nguyễn Văn Dũng, owner of two licensed fishing vessels from Gia Thuận Commune, Đồng Tháp Province. Driven by profit, Dũng conspired with his associate Nguyễn Văn Hiền to illegally cross into a neighbouring country’s waters to fish. The pair recruited fishermen, financed the trip, and even removed the vessels’ monitoring devices to evade detection by authorities. After several days of illegal operation, both vessels were intercepted and detained by that country’s naval force.

During the simulated proceedings, the court found that such actions seriously violated Vietnamese law and undermined the country’s commitments to combating IUU fishing. The defendants’ acts met the criteria for the crimes of “organising illegal exit from the country” under Article 348 and “interfering with electronic devices” under Article 287 of the Penal Code.

Following the trial, organisers held a discussion to explain Party guidelines and State policies on IUU fishing prevention and to provide detailed information on prohibited activities and relevant penalties. Legal experts and representatives from the military, judiciary, and local agencies also answered fishermen’s questions about lawful fishing practices, vessel monitoring systems, and licensing regulations.

The event aimed to help fishermen better understand the serious consequences of IUU fishing – not only the risk of prosecution but also the damage it causes to Việt Nam’s reputation and seafood exports.

Participants were urged to strengthen coordination between local authorities, fishing communities, and law enforcement agencies in preventing and reporting IUU violations. These efforts are part of Việt Nam’s broader drive to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning over IUU fishing lifted and to promote sustainable and responsible fisheries development. VNA/VNS