Japanese brand known for Michelin-starred restaurants debuts in Hà Nội

The two groups will introduce a teppanyaki restaurant – a hallmark of Japanese culinary art – at the five-star complex comprising a conference centre, hotel, and serviced apartments at Ascott West Lake Hà Nội.

Ukai, a culinary brand with over 60 years of history in Japan, operates under the philosophy: “True profit lies in the joy of others.” The brand owns 22 restaurants in a range of styles, from classic Japanese cuisine to French-inspired fine dining and gourmet bakeries. The Ukai-tei series stands out as a symbol of refined teppanyaki artistry.

Over the course of its journey, Ukai has operated eight Michelin-starred restaurants. This prestigious accolade is often likened to the Oscars of the culinary world. In Japan, reservations at Ukai restaurants are so sought after that diners often wait for months. The arrival of Ukai in Hà Nội marks an exciting new destination, where gourmets can enjoy the essence of Japanese cuisine right in the local area.

The Ukai restaurant at Ascott West Lake Hà Nội will stay true to the traditional teppanyaki style while incorporating local Vietnamese ingredients. It promises to offer a unique menu with its own distinct identity.

The team of chefs and staff in Việt Nam will also undergo training by Ukai experts to ensure the signature Japanese quality and hospitality are faithfully maintained.

Teppanyaki is considered a quintessential element of Japanese culinary culture. It transforms cooking into performance art, with chefs captivating diners through pan-tossing and precision techniques.

Each cooking step is choreographed to provide guests with not just a meal but a memorable experience that reflects patience and culinary mastery. The blend of delicate flavours and artistic presentation has given teppanyaki its enduring appeal among food lovers.

At Ukai-tei restaurants, the natural flavour of each ingredient is paramount. Chefs continually innovate to deliver a distinctive gastronomic style. Premium Japanese black wagyu beef is a signature dish on every menu, accompanied by seasonal seafood and carefully sourced vegetables from around the world. This ensures that each dish is rich, refined, and perfectly balanced.

Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Anh, CEO of Sun Hospitality & Entertainment Group, stated that Ukai’s teppanyaki restaurant offers a unique culinary experience. It is also an important step in establishing Ascott West Lake as a destination where the world’s culinary excellence can be savoured in the heart of Hà Nội.

“We believe that cuisine is more than just food. It is culture, art, and a powerful bridge that connects people across languages and borders,” she added.

“Ukai symbolises those values – a brand that cherishes each ingredient, every cooking technique, and above all, the emotional experience of every guest.”

This shared philosophy is the cornerstone of the partnership between Sun Group and Ukai. While Ukai places customer happiness at the heart of its brand development, Sun Group has built its reputation on what it calls “wholehearted service”.

Yuichiro Sasano, Director of Ukai’s International Business Division, said: “This will be a remarkable journey, as our teppanyaki culinary art is introduced to the luxury hotels operated by Sun Group. It will create a new culinary experience beginning in Hà Nội and expanding to other regions across Việt Nam.”

This is not the first time Sun Group has stirred excitement among food enthusiasts. The group operates restaurants located in luxurious resort settings with high-end culinary styles, including Hibana by Koki at Capella Hanoi and La Maison 1888 at the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. Both are among the first Michelin-starred restaurants in Việt Nam.

It is easy to imagine Ukai at Ascott West Lake becoming the next shining jewel in Sun Group’s growing constellation of accolades. The partnership signing with Ukai in Hà Nội reaffirms Sun Group’s unwavering ambition to bring the world’s finest experiences to Việt Nam and to elevate the country as a new global destination.