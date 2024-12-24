Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Four Points by Sheraton opens first hotel in Hà Giang, expanding Marriott’s presence in Việt Nam

December 24, 2024 - 17:10
Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang, its third property in Việt Nam and the first internationally branded hotel in Hà Giang Province.
Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang becomes Marriott International's 25th property in Việt Nam. Photo: Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang

HÀ NỘI - “We are delighted to open Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang, which becomes Marriott International's 25th property in Việt Nam and our first hotel in this stunning Vietnamese province of Hà Giang, a wonderful example of how we aim to bring our world-class standards of hospitality to Asia's most exciting emerging destinations. We look forward to introducing our discerning guests to the breathtaking beauty of Hà Giang and helping the region capture the benefits of global tourism,” said Duke Nam, Area Vice President – South Korea, Việt Nam & Philippines, Marriott International.

Perfectly situated in the centre of Hà Giang City, Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang is on the doorstep of a wealth of natural and cultural wonders. Guests can head out into the lush hills and uncover colourful cultural villages, experience the beauty of terraced rice fields, and explore the vast Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO-listed geopark. This is also the starting point of the Hà Giang Loop, one of Asia’s most iconic road trips, which winds through soaring peaks and deep valleys, 1,200 metres above sea level. Hà Nội’s Noi Bai International Airport is approximately six hours’ drive away.

Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang features 151 modern and elegant guestrooms and suites, ranging from 36 to 177 square metres, with contemporary furnishings and large windows that frame views of the city and mountains. Couples, families, friends, and solo travellers can unwind in style with the signature Four Points comfort bed, spacious bathrooms, and state-of-the-art amenities. The hotel offers a selection of Family Suites, Executive Suites, and a Presidential Suite, providing additional space and comfort for every occasion.

A deluxe room at Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang. Photo: Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang

A choice of culinary venues includes Hà Giang Kitchen, a bright 5th-floor restaurant that serves exquisite Vietnamese dishes and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Lobby Lounge is a casual space to catch up with friends, grab a coffee, or savour Hà Giang’s Best Brews™, in line with Four Points’ signature craft beer programme. After a day of discovery, Ruou Bar is the best spot in town to relax on the rooftop, sip cool drinks, and soak up panoramic vistas.

Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang also sets the stage for impressive events. The 515-square-metre Grand Ballroom can host up to 415 people for life’s most important occasions or be flexibly divided into two smaller sections for more intimate gatherings. The Grand Ballroom Foyer is also ideal for exhibitions, receptions, and breakouts. Exceptional leisure facilities include a large indoor swimming pool, a soothing spa, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre.

“We are excited to welcome travellers to Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang. Located in the heart of the city, our hotel is the perfect starting point for any adventure, from exploring the rolling hills and traditional villages to visiting ethnic markets and temples. The stunning scenery also makes it an ideal spot for out-of-town business and social events. We look forward to welcoming guests to this amazing destination,” said Dang Bui, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang.

As a member of the Marriott Bonvoy family, Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang offers enhanced benefits and exclusive privileges to its members. Guests can now enjoy the rewards of this global loyalty programme, including free Wi-Fi, special room rates, and the ability to earn and redeem points across the Marriott portfolio. -VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

Sheraton Hotel brings Korean cuisine closer to customers

Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel introduces ‘Straight Outta Seoul’, featuring unique culinary delights encompassing authentic tastes brought by a collaboration between Saigon Café, the leading buffet restaurant in town, and Sheraton Phú Quốc Long Beach Resort.
Life & Style

Sheraton Saigon markets Tết gift collection

Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers has debuted its premium Tết gift collection with luxurious designs, and it is expected to be the top choice for guests looking for gifts to deliver love and respect on the occasion of Tết, the biggest national celebration of Vietnamese people.

see also

More on this story

Society

Top ten science-tech events of 2024

The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists’ Club has unveiled a list of the top 10 sci-tech events of 2024, selected by reporters and editors of press agencies nationwide.
Society

HCM City's Metro Line 1 serves 150,000 passengers on opening day

To encourage ridership, the city is offering free rides for the first 30 days of operation, a programme estimated to cost approximately VNĐ15.7 billion (US$617,000). An additional $17.3 billion will be allocated to support free rides on 17 bus routes connecting to the metro during this period.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom