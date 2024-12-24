Four Points by Sheraton opens first hotel in Hà Giang, expanding Marriott’s presence in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI - “We are delighted to open Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang, which becomes Marriott International's 25th property in Việt Nam and our first hotel in this stunning Vietnamese province of Hà Giang, a wonderful example of how we aim to bring our world-class standards of hospitality to Asia's most exciting emerging destinations. We look forward to introducing our discerning guests to the breathtaking beauty of Hà Giang and helping the region capture the benefits of global tourism,” said Duke Nam, Area Vice President – South Korea, Việt Nam & Philippines, Marriott International.

Perfectly situated in the centre of Hà Giang City, Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang is on the doorstep of a wealth of natural and cultural wonders. Guests can head out into the lush hills and uncover colourful cultural villages, experience the beauty of terraced rice fields, and explore the vast Dong Van Karst Plateau, a UNESCO-listed geopark. This is also the starting point of the Hà Giang Loop, one of Asia’s most iconic road trips, which winds through soaring peaks and deep valleys, 1,200 metres above sea level. Hà Nội’s Noi Bai International Airport is approximately six hours’ drive away.

Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang features 151 modern and elegant guestrooms and suites, ranging from 36 to 177 square metres, with contemporary furnishings and large windows that frame views of the city and mountains. Couples, families, friends, and solo travellers can unwind in style with the signature Four Points comfort bed, spacious bathrooms, and state-of-the-art amenities. The hotel offers a selection of Family Suites, Executive Suites, and a Presidential Suite, providing additional space and comfort for every occasion.

A choice of culinary venues includes Hà Giang Kitchen, a bright 5th-floor restaurant that serves exquisite Vietnamese dishes and international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Lobby Lounge is a casual space to catch up with friends, grab a coffee, or savour Hà Giang’s Best Brews™, in line with Four Points’ signature craft beer programme. After a day of discovery, Ruou Bar is the best spot in town to relax on the rooftop, sip cool drinks, and soak up panoramic vistas.

Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang also sets the stage for impressive events. The 515-square-metre Grand Ballroom can host up to 415 people for life’s most important occasions or be flexibly divided into two smaller sections for more intimate gatherings. The Grand Ballroom Foyer is also ideal for exhibitions, receptions, and breakouts. Exceptional leisure facilities include a large indoor swimming pool, a soothing spa, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre.

“We are excited to welcome travellers to Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang. Located in the heart of the city, our hotel is the perfect starting point for any adventure, from exploring the rolling hills and traditional villages to visiting ethnic markets and temples. The stunning scenery also makes it an ideal spot for out-of-town business and social events. We look forward to welcoming guests to this amazing destination,” said Dang Bui, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang.

As a member of the Marriott Bonvoy family, Four Points by Sheraton Hà Giang offers enhanced benefits and exclusive privileges to its members. Guests can now enjoy the rewards of this global loyalty programme, including free Wi-Fi, special room rates, and the ability to earn and redeem points across the Marriott portfolio. -VNS