Inter-Hospital Organ and Tissue Donation Advocacy branch established

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Tissue and Organ Donation Advocacy Association in collaboration with the University Medical Centre HCM City on Monday launched the Southern Region Inter-Hospital Organ and Tissue Donation Advocacy branch in an attempt to increase the number of donated organs.

According to Assoc. Prof. Nguyễn Thị Kim Tiến, chairwoman of the Việt Nam Tissue and Organ Donation Advocacy Association, Việt Nam leads Southeast Asia in the number of organ transplants, with more than 1,000 transplants a year.

However, the source of donated organs and tissues is still very limited, mainly from living donors, while in developed countries, the majority are from deceased people.

In Việt Nạm’s southern region, the rate of organ donation from deceased people is lower than in other regions.

"The establishment of the branch in the southern region will help hospitals in the region connect with each other in mobilising and coordinating organ transplants,” she said.

According to Assoc. Prof Nguyễn Hoàng Bắc, director of the University Medical Centre, who was appointed as head of the branch, over the past 20 years organ transplantation in Việt Nam has kept pace with the progress of developed countries in the world.

However, the rate of organ transplantation from deceased people in Việt Nam is only 0.15 cases per one million people, much lower than Spain (49 cases) and Thailand (6.12 cases).

Of the total number of organ transplants in Việt Nam, only 6 per cent of transplant operations are from deceased donors and the remaining 94 per cent are from living donors.

A total of 36 cases of organ transplantation from deceased people have been recorded nationwide this year. It is a record number but it remains modest compared to the demand.

Currently, thousands of patients with serious illnesses await organ transplants.

The branch will build a communications network, focusing on advocacy for promoting organ and tissue donation, building a communications network, and training consultants.

In addition, it will connect hospitals to share experience on assessing brain death, screening, and selecting suitable organ recipients.

On this occasion, a campaign titled “Register for organ and tissue donation - giving is forever” was kicked off at the University Medical Centre, receiving registrations for organ and tissue donations from many doctors, artists, and hospital staff. —VNS