Key strategies for post-disaster recovery highlighted in Yên Bái workshop

YÊN BÁI — Swift and decisive recovery efforts are the cornerstone of rebuilding after natural disasters, with the restoration of production the highest priority.

This critical approach was highlighted by Nguyễn Văn Hải, head of the Disaster Response and Recovery Division under the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, at a workshop on lessons learned in post-disaster recovery held on Monday in Yên Bái Province.

Hải said that mobilising resources from central and local authorities, as well as from domestic and international communities, is crucial for linking production recovery with livelihood improvement and community development.

He also highlighted the need for solutions to protect high-value agricultural products and advanced farming technologies from future natural disasters.

Reflecting on lessons from Tropical Storm No. 3 (Typhoon Yagi), Hải pointed out that when a severe storm is forecast, it is necessary to review preparedness, especially in mountainous and border provinces, where transportation disruptions can complicate communication and disaster recovery efforts.

He proposed strengthening organisational structures to ensure disaster prevention and control efforts are more efficient, seamless and responsive.

There is a need to consolidate and restructure urgent resettlement projects proposed by localities, as well as adjust crop and livestock patterns to align with nature, improve sustainability and ensure resilience against disasters, he said.

He also stressed the importance of building disaster prevention plans under the 'four-on-the-spot' principle.

During the workshop, representatives from national and local management agencies, experts, scientists and disaster-affected communities shared valuable lessons in disaster prevention and control. They proposed solutions and strategies aimed at building safer, disaster-resilient communities.

Nguyễn Văn Vương, Head of the Food Crop Division under the Department of Crop Production, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that crop production is often the first sector affected by storms, but can be the quickest to recover.

He warned that 2025 will see even more abnormal weather patterns, which could impact crop production.

Additionally, export markets are likely to continue imposing stricter technical barriers.

“Localities must urgently develop production plans for 2025 based on weather and climate conditions, cropping seasons, agricultural inputs and water resources,” Vương said.

Lê Quang Hưng, specialist at the Aquaculture Division under the Directorate of Fisheries, said that aquaculture suffered some of the most severe impacts from Tropical Storm No. 3.

To ensure sustainable recovery and resilience to extreme weather, he proposed measures such as reviewing aquaculture areas, investing in infrastructure to meet disaster prevention standards and adapting to climate change.

He also emphasised the need to establish early warning systems and promptly disseminate information to residents, develop disaster prevention guidelines and issue technical standards for aquaculture practices.

Restructuring aquaculture production towards modern technologies, large-scale operations, and value chain integration is crucial. Aquaculture farms in high-risk areas must be relocated, and farmers should receive training to enhance their disaster response capabilities.

Recovery efforts

Yên Bái, one of the provinces hardest hit by Typhoon Yagi, has prioritised disaster recovery with a focus on restoring agricultural production.

Nguyễn Thế Phước, standing vice chairman of the Yên Bái People’s Committee, noted a provincial resolution providing greater support than mandated by Government Decree No. 02.

Readiness in rescue teams, equipment and funding to ensure swift recovery is very important, he said.

At the workshop, Nguyễn Xuân Sang, Deputy Director of the Yên Bái Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, reported significant progress, saying 27 out of 30 facilities have been restored and the remainder is expected to be completed by December 31.

He underscored the need for accurate forecasting, better communication to remote areas, and advanced relocation plans.

Immediate restoration of infrastructure and timely support for farmers, for such things as new seeds, are also critical to speeding production recovery. — VNS