Administrative reorganisation: A driving force for Bắc Giang’s development​​​​​​​

BẮC GIANG – The reorganisation of commune- and district-level administrative agencies in Bắc Giang Province will commence in January 2025, following Resolution 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15 issued on September 28, 2024, by the National Assembly Standing Committee. The resolution outlines the administrative reorganisation plan for the 2023–2025 period.

Under the new structure, Bắc Giang Province will consist of 10 district-level administrative units, including one city, two townships, and seven districts, along with 192 commune-level units comprising 35 wards, 14 towns, and 143 communes.

Immediately after the resolution was issued, the Provincial Party Committee held discussions with the Bắc Giang People’s Committee and the authorities of Lục Ngạn and Yên Dũng districts to outline plans for merging administrative units and establishing the new governments, which will officially operate from January 1, 2025.

The Standing Committee of the Bắc Giang Provincial Party Committee has also approved the interim headquarters plan for Lục Ngạn District in coordination with the district Party Committee. The plan ensures optimal conditions for administrative operations while awaiting the construction of new headquarters.

Secretary of the Lục Ngạn Party Committee, Vương Tuấn Nghĩa, announced plans for the reorganisation of headquarters in the newly structured administrative units. The master plan designates the headquarters of the Chũ Township Party Committee and People’s Committee to be located at the current headquarters of the Lục Ngạn District Party Committee, along with its agencies and socio-political organisations. Meanwhile, the headquarters of the new Lục Ngạn District will remain at the current headquarters of the Lục Ngạn District People’s Committee.

An essential task during the administrative boundary reorganisation is the management and recovery of public assets. The province has prioritised this task, adhering to a principle of economical use, effective utilisation, and avoidance of waste and loss.

Nguyễn Đình Hiếu, Director of the Provincial Financial Department, highlighted the department’s efforts in reviewing real estate assets across the province, including those of agencies, units, and localities. Approved plans for reorganising and handling these assets will be implemented accordingly, while assets without approved plans will undergo further review, including assessments of land planning and usage, before submission to the Provincial People’s Committee for approval.

Hiếu added that the department will work closely with other departments and branches to propose a directive to the provincial Party, aiming to strengthen measures against waste in public investment and enhance the management and use of public assets.

Under the plan to reorganise district- and commune-level administrative units for the 2023–2025 period, Bắc Giang Province will reduce 17 commune-level units, resulting in 263 redundant officials and civil servants and 29 part-time workers.

Director of the Provincial Department of Home Affairs, Vũ Mạnh Hùng, stated that 136 cases will be resolved in the first quarter of next year, with the remaining 127 cases addressed according to a provincial roadmap by the end of 2029. However, he noted that based on reviews and the implementation plan, the resolution of these redundancies is expected to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027.

Resolution 47/2024/NQ/HĐND, issued on July 12, 2024, by the Bắc Giang Provincial People’s Council, provides policies to support cadres, civil servants, public employees, and redundant workers affected by the administrative reorganisation. Approved unanimously by the council, the resolution has eased challenges related to staff restructuring. Many officials and public employees have opted to apply for leave under these supportive policies.

The Party Standing Committee has finalised arrangements for apparatus, staffing, civil servants, public employees, and labour contracts for Lục Ngạn and Yên Dũng districts and Bắc Giang City. It has also guided district and city Party committees to develop plans to streamline operations and improve efficiency, providing a foundation for mobilising personnel.

Many officials have voluntarily moved to new roles, with several families choosing to relocate together. Trần Văn Quang, head of a clinic in Yên Dũng District, shared, “As members of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, my wife and I, in the spirit of volunteerism, applied to move to the new unit in Chũ Town. This decision will make our work more convenient."

In developing and implementing the project under Resolution 1191, Bắc Giang Province has consistently received leadership and direction from the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Prime Minister. It has also benefited from the support and coordination of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Construction, the Government Office, the National Assembly's Law Committee, and other central ministries and branches.

Crucially, the resolution has garnered widespread support and consensus from officials, Party members, and people from all walks of life across the province. Many view it as a significant foundation for Bắc Giang’s future development.

With a sense of optimism and anticipation for a new chapter, cadres, Party members, and residents in the province’s localities and newly restructured administrative units are actively preparing for the new governance apparatus to become operational.

Guided by a spirit of decisive leadership, initiative, creativity, and the collective intelligence of the political system and the people, Bắc Giang is poised to seize great opportunities for development, creating a strong momentum for progress in the near future.

Acting Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, Mai Sơn, emphasised that the selection and arrangement of key officials were conducted democratically through discussions within the Party committees at the provincial, district, and city levels.

To address staffing adjustments, the Provincial People’s Council has issued a thematic resolution aimed at supporting redundant staff, as well as officials mobilised and rotated to new units in more challenging areas, Sơn noted.

Bắc Giang is undergoing daily transformations, creating new development spaces alongside fresh determination and aspirations.

With a forward-looking mindset, cadres, Party members, and the people of Bắc Giang Province view Resolution 1191 as a pivotal milestone and a vital foundation for propelling the province to new heights. VNS