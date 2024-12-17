Bắc Giang City targets investment to boost trade and services

BẮC GIANG — Bắc Giang City is aiming to become a leading hub for trade and services as it prepares to integrate Yên Dũng District into its administration from January 1, 2025. This strategic merger is expected to provide a significant boost to the city’s economic and urban development.

According to Đặng Đình Hoan, Chairman of the Bắc Giang City People’s Committee, the expansion will enhance the city’s capacity to attract investment and create a vibrant, modern economy.

To achieve this vision, Bắc Giang is implementing a series of measures aimed at streamlining zoning plans, promoting the night-time economy, and enhancing tourism offerings.

These efforts centre on enhancing the local business environment. By raising its Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) through administrative reforms, the city aims to address challenges faced by enterprises and create a more favourable climate for investors.

Key initiatives include conducting surveys to identify industrial sites with low land-use efficiency or environmental concerns, which will be repurposed to support trade and services in line with the city’s urban planning goals.

The city has identified 36 locations, spanning 53 hectares, as potential sites for commercial and service projects. Among these, 12 locations are prioritised for immediate investor selection, with nine already cleared for site construction.

In parallel, Bắc Giang is working to resolve delays in ongoing projects to ensure they progress as planned. Investment plans include developing wholesale markets and commercial hubs to cater to the growing population and economic activity. Additionally, key projects in strategic areas such as the Southern Urban Zone and the former site of the provincial radio and television station are being fast-tracked to attract high-value investments.

Tourism is another critical pillar of Bắc Giang’s development strategy.

The city is leveraging its natural beauty and cultural heritage to draw visitors, with landmarks such as Nham Biền Mountain, Quảng Phúc Hill and the Thương River forming the core of its tourism offerings. Schools are being encouraged to organise extracurricular activities that showcase these attractions, while partnerships with travel agencies aim to create new tour routes.

Efforts to boost tourism visibility include organising fairs, exhibitions and cultural festivals, alongside promoting OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods that highlight the city’s unique offerings.

Digital transformation is playing a pivotal role in Bắc Giang’s push to modernise its trade and services. Investments in e-commerce infrastructure, online public services and digital training for businesses and residents are key to this initiative. The city is also collaborating with provincial authorities to increase public awareness of digital tools through training sessions and media campaigns, ensuring local businesses are well-equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

Associate Professor Lê Xuân Bá, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management, highlighted the importance of targeted investments to achieve sustainable growth. He noted that concentrated efforts in infrastructure, human resources and digital technology are essential, while collaboration between the State and private sector will be crucial given limited government resources.

Looking ahead, Bắc Giang plans to develop high-end trade and service facilities, including luxury hotels and smart urban zones. Strategic locations such as Đồng Sơn intersection, Tân Tiến commune, and Xương Giang Road have been earmarked for four- and five-star hotels, while two night-time economic zones spanning 15 hectares are set to invigorate local activity.

Director of the Bắc Giang Department of Industry and Trade, Trần Quang Tấn, stressed the need for large-scale, high-value projects, including modern trade infrastructure, night-time economies and digital economy initiatives to foster a dynamic urban environment.

He said the city will mobilise resources to develop its infrastructure, strengthen regional linkages and leverage its strengths to become a key growth hub and trade centre in the region. — VNS