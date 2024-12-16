Bắc Giang City ramps up efforts to complete mergers of sub-units

BẮC GIANG — In accordance with the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC)’s resolution on rearranging administrative units at the district and commune levels in Bắc Giang City for 2023-25, the city is working hard to complete the mergers of its Trần Phú, Lê Lợi, Ngô Quyền and Trần Nguyên Hãn wards per regulations.

According to the NASC’s Resolution No 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15 dated September 28, 2024, Trần Nguyên Hãn Ward is to be merged with Ngô Quyền Ward, while Lê Lợi Ward becomes a part of Trần Phú Ward.

Thanks to the communication efforts in the local area, people understand that the merging of these localities is a requirement and an opportunity for further growth.

Trần Nguyên Hãn Ward Party Committee and the People's Committee of Trần Nguyên Hãn have devised a plan and implemented it across the entire local Party unit to ensure that members, officials and the public fully understand the purpose, significance and requirements of the merger, while also addressing their concerns.

They are also focusing on the necessary preparations for asset and document handover as per regulations.

Meanwhile, as the receiving unit, Trần Phú Ward has proactively carried out their tasks according to the city’s instructions.

This includes preparing adequate facilities, office space and document storage rooms for the handover from Lê Lợi and ensuring the smooth operation of the new Trần Phú Ward from January 1, 2025.

Bắc Giang City is monitoring the changes and provides guidance to ensure the mergers are on schedule.

Bắc Giang City Party Standing Committee has worked closely with the four wards to carry out key tasks such as: continuing to strengthen communication efforts and listen to public opinion, reviewing targets and missions for 2024, preparing reports on local Party operations and performance evaluations and the handing over assets, budgets, documents, along with devising restructuring plans for civil officials after the mergers.

The newly formed Ngô Quyền and Trần Phú wards will see an increase in geographical areas and population sizes.

While the mergers will present challenges in management, they will also create favourable conditions to promote socio-economic development in these localities and in Bắc Giang City as a whole. — VNS