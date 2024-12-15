Lục Ngạn District determined to bring NA Resolution 1191 into life

BẮC GIANG — The Party Committee of Lục Ngạn District, Bắc Giang Province has issued a directive on a number of key tasks in implementing Resolution No. 1191 of the 15th National Assembly Standing Committee on reorganising a number of administrative units in the province.

The district People's Committee, Party Committee, the Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations at all levels, agencies and units have been asked to follow the tasks set in Directive No. 24, dated November 7, 2024.

They have been requested to be fully aware of the role, position and importance of the resolution and consider this a key task from now until the end of December 2024.

With the motto "The Party cell is the core, each Party member is an active communicator", the Publicity and Education Commission of the district’s Party Committee is responsible for giving advice on communication on the arrangement of district-level administrative units and new headquarters of the Chũ Town and Lục Ngạn District.

The Organisation Commission of Lục Ngạn District Party Committee has been assigned to focus on advising on the arrangement and organisation of the apparatus, payroll, cadres, civil servants, public employees, and labour contracts for the two administrative units of Lục Ngạn District, Yên Dũng District, and Bắc Giang City.

This follows Conclusion No. 321 dated October 31, 2024, of the Standing Committee of the Bắc Giang Provincial Party Committee.

This is determined to be a key and important task in deciding the success of district-level administrative unit arrangements.

Agencies, units, and localities must continue to thoroughly implement Directive No. 26 dated June 2, 2023 of the Standing Committee of the Bắc Giang Provincial Party Committee on rectifying working style and enhancing responsibility in performing tasks to meet requirements in the new situation.

From now until December 31, 2024, agencies and units have been told to focus on performing their tasks, striving to complete the key targets and tasks of 2024 and the Resolutions of Party congresses at all levels ahead of schedule.

The district People's Committee must review and develop a comprehensive and detailed plan on the arrangement of working offices, facilities, and equipment at the new headquarters of Chũ Town and the new Lục Ngạn District.

The committee has been told to assist the police, military, court and prosecutor's office to settle down at the new workplace.

It is suggested that the committee study to add the new Lục Ngạn District administrative centre to the province and district’s public investment plan. —VNS