Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Local fish sauce gets GI certificate

December 15, 2024 - 17:03
The family-owned ‘Hương Làng Cổ’ (Ancient Village Flavour) fish sauce is the first product of the city to get the premium rating from the Intellectual Property Agency of Việt Nam.
Bùi Văn Phong, the owner of ‘Hương Làng Cổ’ (Ancient Village Flavour) fish sauce shows off a bottle. Photo courtesy of Bùi Văn Phú

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Geographical Indication (GI) of ‘Nam Ô’ has been officially awarded to a fish sauce of Đà Nẵng.

The family-owned ‘Hương Làng Cổ’ (Ancient Village Flavour) fish sauce is the first product of the city to get the premium rating from the Intellectual Property Agency of Việt Nam, under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Bùi Văn Phú, manager of the family’s traditional fish sauce business, said the certification resulted from decades of work in creating healthy fish sauce.

He said the sauce had originally earned premium certification from the Pasteur Institute in Nha Trang in 1958, with the trade later transferred down from his father.

The 19th century Nam Ô Village, has more than a hundred households practising the traditional technique and supplying the sauce.

The village, situated at the foot of the Hải Vân Pass, 17km northwest of downtown Đà Nẵng City, still earns its main livelihood from fishing and making fish sauce, despite rapid urbanisation.

The village’s fish sauce has been used as an official ingredient at the five-star Furama resort Đà Nẵng’s kitchen, served daily to visitors at the beach-front vacation site. The fish sauce brand is currently sold at the Go supermarket under the Central Retail Corporation in downtown Đà Nẵng – the first locally made fish sauce on sale at a supermarket.

The Nam Ô Village trade has also been recognised as a National Intangible Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2019, with the village now being seen as an eco-tour and craft destination.

A bowl of family-owned ‘Hương Làng Cổ’ fish sauce, a traditional product made in Nam Ô Village in Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Bùi Văn Phú

Last year, the fish sauce was the only representative product of the central city participating in the Foodex-Japan 2023 – the largest international food and beverage exhibition in Asia. VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Japan set on improving Vietnamese workers conditions

Thanks to their dedication and the guidance of employers and managing unions, many Vietnamese workers have become skilled and core employees, contributing to their companies’ growth and fostering cooperation and friendship between the two nations.
Society

Long An reaps social benefits of school construction

Over the past decade, dozens of modern schools have been built. These projects, which have mobilised over VNĐ100 billion (US$4.1 million) from social efforts, have brought about a remarkable change to the education landscape in Long An.
Society

Việt Nam needs legal framework to encourage sustainable economic development

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Lê Công Thành stated that Việt Nam needs a comprehensive strategy, interdisciplinary and inter-regional coordination, and a spirit of innovation in production activities, green economic development and environmentally friendly practices from businesses, households and individuals.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom