14 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia suspected of involvement in online fraud

December 14, 2024 - 07:55
Fourteen among 410 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia through the Mộc Bài international border gate are suspected of involvement in online fraud, the authorities said.

 

Police verify information about the 410 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia. VNA/VNS Photo

TÂY NINH - Authorities at the Mộc Bài international border gate have identified 14 among 410 Vietnamese citizens returning from Cambodia suspected of involvement in online fraud, said the Tây Ninh provincial Border Guard Command on December 13.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the provincial Department of Public Security is collaborating with the Ministry of Public Security’s Criminal Police Department to delve deeper into these cases, it added.

Among the 410 citizens, 106 had legally exited Việt Nam through official border gates, while 304 others had crossed the border illegally through various border provinces.

The same day, police from 54 cities and provinces received a total of 386 individuals, with authorities from seven other provinces in the process of receiving the remaining citizens to their respective localities.

The repatriation effort began on December 11-12 when the Mộc Bài international border guard station, in coordination with the provincial Department of Public Security, received and verified information about the 410 citizens. This group, including 38 women, hail from 61 cities and provinces nationwide. They were handed over by Cambodian authorities following an administrative inspection of Venus Casino and Resort in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province on December 4.

The inspection, conducted by authorities from the General Department of National Police under the Ministry of Interior of Cambodia, uncovered a hotbed of illegal activities. The arrestees were suspected of involvement in illegal exit, labour at unlicensed casinos, and online fraud.

Through screening and verification, Vietnamese authorities found out that four individuals were subject to search warrants, one had an arrest warrant, and four others were wanted by police from various cities and provinces. — VNS

