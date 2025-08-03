Preserving a century‑old weaving tradition

|FOLLOW THE PROCESS: Women harvest sedges, tie them into a raft, and transport them home by water. VNA/VNS Photos Khánh Hoà
Tucked away in the Ô Loan area of Đắk Lắk Province, in the Central Highlands, Phú Tân village continues to preserve an ancient traditional craft of sedge mat weaving passed down through generations.
Renowned for their durability and intricate designs, Phú Tân’s hand‑woven sedge mats are the product of meticulous skill and artistry. Each mat is crafted entirely by hand, reflecting the dedication of local artisans who have sustained the trade for hundreds of years.
|UP AT SUNRISE: Phú Tân villagers harvest sedge from early morning.
|CRUCIAL PICKS: For the mat weaving profession, materials are vital, so they must be selected very carefully. Only when the right sedge is chosen can high‑quality mats be ensured.
Beyond providing a livelihood, the weaving of sedge mats embodies the soul of the countryside for the community, serving as a living cultural heritage that connects the present with the past.
The vibrant mats remain a source of pride for the village, showcasing the resilience and creativity of its people. VNS
|cTAXING TASKS: Bundles sedge are tied into a raft and transported home by water. For Phú Tân villagers, cutting sedge grass is the most laborious task because it is grown in saline water, mud, and silt. Each year, the sedge can be harvested in two seasons, in May and July of the lunar calendar
|BOILING: Sedge stems must be evenly dipped into boiling dye water to maintain vibrant colour for longer time.
|MODERN MEANS: Many households in Phú Tân now use machines instead of traditional hand weaving to ensure higher productivity and better economic efficiency.
|PHYSICAL EFFORTS: Many villagers are still weaving sedge mat by hand.
|UP TO SCRATCH: Finished product inspection.