Preserving a century‑old weaving tradition

Tucked away in the Ô Loan area of Đắk Lắk Province, in the Central Highlands, Phú Tân village continues to preserve an ancient traditional craft of sedge mat weaving passed down through generations.

Renowned for their durability and intricate designs, Phú Tân’s hand‑woven sedge mats are the product of meticulous skill and artistry. Each mat is crafted entirely by hand, reflecting the dedication of local artisans who have sustained the trade for hundreds of years.

Beyond providing a livelihood, the weaving of sedge mats embodies the soul of the countryside for the community, serving as a living cultural heritage that connects the present with the past.

The vibrant mats remain a source of pride for the village, showcasing the resilience and creativity of its people. VNS