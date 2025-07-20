The rituals of the New Year Thunder Festival

The New Year Thunder Festival, locally known as Chăm Phtrong Festival, is a significant traditional ceremony of the Ơ Đu people, one of the five smallest ethnic groups in Việt Nam.

The festival of the Ơ Đu in the central province of Nghệ An has been recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, classified under Social Customs and Beliefs.

The event is a major festival featuring numerous rituals infused with the unique cultural nuances characteristic of the Ơ Đu people.

The festival is closely tied to the worship of the Thunder God, regarded as the supreme deity in the Ơ Đu people's beliefs, symbolising profound spiritual significance.

It marks the beginning of the new year according to their calendar, which begins with the first thunder sounds, usually between February and April of the solar calendar.

For the Ơ Đu, the occurrence of thunder signifies the arrival of the New Year. During this time, they hold a thunder welcome ceremony to pray for peace in the village, favourable weather, bountiful crops, and good health for all.

This occasion also allows the Ơ Đu to express their wishes to their ancestors and the Thunder God while washing away the misfortunes of the old year, welcoming the New Year with hopes of luck and prosperity. The festival fosters community cohesion, as descendants living far from home often return to participate.

After hearing the first thunder of the year, the following morning, the shaman (master of ceremonies) walks around the village, beating a gong to announce and call everyone to prepare for the New Year festival.

Villagers quickly gather household items like pots, pans, knives and baskets to wash in the Nậm Ngân stream, symbolising the cleansing of bad luck and sadness from the previous year. Women typically wash chicken eggs to pray for fertility and growth.

The first ritual involves seeking permission from the local gods and land spirits to hold the ceremony. Subsequently, the villagers honour the Thunder God and their ancestors, making offerings to the community.

Following the ceremony, villagers and visitors engage in joyful activities, including dancing and singing. The Ơ Đu perform traditional dances, use bamboo tubes to create sounds symbolising thunder, and poke the ground with sharp sticks to represent sowing seeds, praying for a fruitful harvest.

The New Year Thunder Festival is one of the oldest rituals of the Ơ Đu, passed down through generations. It embodies a cultural feature that reflects their agricultural lifestyle and harmonious relationship with nature.

The festival serves not only as a spiritual ritual but also as a symbol of solidarity and faith in nature and ancestors.

The recognition of the New Year Thunder Festival as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage highlights the ethnic Ơ Đu people's role in preserving their cultural identity, while opening up potential for community tourism in the area, contributing to poverty reduction and boosting local culture. VNS