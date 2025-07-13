A tranquil summer escape in Đà Nẵng

|STUNNING: Sunrise over Trà Lý lotus lakes. VNA/VNS Photos Trần Lê Lâm
Located in Đà Nẵng's Duy Xuyên Commune, the Trà Lý lotus lakes span a total area of nearly 35 hectares and offer a serene retreat for those seeking peace in nature.
During summer, the lotuses are in full bloom, transforming the landscape into a scene reminiscent of traditional ink-wash paintings.
In recent years, Trà Lý has become a popular check-in spot for young travellers, photographers and visitors from across the country looking to capture its calm and poetic scenery.
This photo essay brings to readers a unique and authentic glimpse into the captivating beauty of Trà Lý lotus fields. VNS
|FULL BLOOM: Immense lakes in Trà Lý are dense with lotuses.
|DOCUMENT THE MOMENT: A young couple capture selfies among lotus flowers.
|GETTING TO WORK: Residents of Trà Lý harvest lotus seeds.
|LOTUS: Tourists visit a pond.
|SUMMER LOVING: Lotus fields at Trà Lý attract a great number of tourists, particularly when the plants flower in summer.
|A honey bee is savouring lotus flower's pollen