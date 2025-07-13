A tranquil summer escape in Đà Nẵng

Located in Đà Nẵng's Duy Xuyên Commune, the Trà Lý lotus lakes span a total area of nearly 35 hectares and offer a serene retreat for those seeking peace in nature.

During summer, the lotuses are in full bloom, transforming the landscape into a scene reminiscent of traditional ink-wash paintings.

In recent years, Trà Lý has become a popular check-in spot for young travellers, photographers and visitors from across the country looking to capture its calm and poetic scenery.

This photo essay brings to readers a unique and authentic glimpse into the captivating beauty of Trà Lý lotus fields. VNS