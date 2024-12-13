Overseas Vietnamese invited to join 2025 Homeland Spring

HÀ NỘI — The organisers of the 2025 Homeland Spring Programme, with the theme 'Việt Nam – Rising in the New Era' are pleased to invite overseas Vietnamese to register for participation at the following link https://shorturl.at/aTPqX.

The registration deadline for attending the Hometown event is December 22, 2024.

The 2025 programme is scheduled to take place from January 18 to 21, 2025 in Hà Nội.

The organisers would like to remind overseas Vietnamese to provide complete and accurate information, especially their email addresses and valid identification documents.

After completing the registration form, participants will receive an email confirming that their registration has been received.

Please note that this is merely an acknowledgement of receipt and not an official invitation.

Official confirmation of participation in the programme will be communicated at a later date.

Only after receiving the confirmation will participants be able to contact the organisers to obtain their invitation letters.

For assistance, overseas Vietnamese may contact Nguyễn Phú Hải from the General Research Department by telephone: (+84 - 24) 8240401 - 8240404 (ext. 103) or email: xuanquehuong.bng@gmail.com.

According to the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the programme is being organised in collaboration with relevant authorities to celebrate the 2025 Lunar New Year (the Year of the Snake).

The annual event holds significant meaning for the overseas Vietnamese community, helping to strengthen ties between them and the homeland.

It will feature the participation of leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and representatives from various ministries, sectors and localities.

A highlight of the programme will be the Vietnamese Food Festival and the cultural exchange event, 2025 Homeland Spring, which will be broadcast live on Việt Nam Television's VTV1 and VTV4 channels on the evening of January 19 at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội.

The event has become a familiar and heartfelt gathering for Vietnamese expatriates worldwide each year, coinciding with the Lunar New Year celebrations.

The programme reflects the Party and State’s deep care and responsibility for overseas Vietnamese, while also fostering closer connections between the global community and their homeland.—VNS