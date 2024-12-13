Hà Nội plans to build nearly 600km of urban railway by 2045

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has approved the development of a comprehensive plan to invest in the capital’s urban railway system, with the goal of constructing more than 600 kilometres of rail by 2045.

According to Conclusion No 174-KL/TU issued on December 4, the Hà Nội Party Committee will prioritise the development of public transportation and expedite urban rail network operations.

The initiative is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, improving transportation infrastructure, boosting the city’s socio-economic development and mitigating environmental pollution.

The committee stressed the necessity of formulating a comprehensive investment plan for Hà Nội’s urban railway system. This plan aligns with the Politburo’s Resolution No 15-NQ/TW dated May 5, 2022, which outlines the city’s development directions and tasks through 2030, along with other key Politburo directives related to transportation and urban planning.

Per Hà Nội’s Construction Master Plan and Transport Master Plan to 2030, the urban railway system will consist of ten lines spanning over 410 kilometres. The city is currently revising the plan to add five more lines, extending an additional 200 kilometres.

By 2045, Hà Nội is projected to have 15 urban railway lines with a total length of 617 kilometres.

The estimated capital required for metro line construction by 2045 is approximately US$55.44 billion. Specifically, Hà Nội will need around $16.2 billion to build 96.9 kilometres of metro lines during the 2024-30 period, $20.9 billion for 301 kilometres during the 2031-35 period and $18.2 billion for an additional 196.2 kilometres during the 2036-45 period.

The proposal indicates that the city will require approximately $8.6 billion in Government support for the period between 2026 and 2035. After 2035, Hà Nội plans to independently secure the necessary funds to invest in additional urban rail lines.

The urban railway system is expected to handle 35-40 per cent of public transportation demand by 2030 and up to 70 per cent in subsequent years.

This ambitious project reflects the city's commitment to transforming its transportation system and supporting sustainable urban development.

Described as the backbone of the city's transportation infrastructure, Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Phong said the urban railway system is recognised as a critical driver for Hà Nội's rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

He emphasised the importance of special mechanisms and policies for efficient land acquisition, compensation and resettlement efforts.

The deputy secretary also stressed the need for effective mobilisation of financial resources, adherence to standards and technology solutions, and streamlining procedures for project preparation and implementation.

Phong directed the municipal People’s Committee to incorporate feedback from Party Committee members to refine the proposal for submission to authorities for approval.

Developing supporting industries

Lê Trung Hiếu, deputy director of the Hà Nội’s Department of Planning and Investment, stated in an interview with Đại Đoàn Kết online newspaper that the city must focus on building a supporting industry in the future.

This would mean actively supplying materials and components for the maintenance and repair of metro lines, laying the foundation for developing a domestic metro production industry.

Hiếu said the metro system requires a vast number of high-quality components and equipment, such as carriages, signaling systems and maintenance tools.

“Developing a supporting industry would ensure a stable and continuous supply chain for the metro lines, reduce costs and technology transfer time, create thousands of local jobs, enhance the competitiveness of domestic businesses and contribute to sustainable development by minimising environmental impact and optimising resource use,” Hiếu explained.

To develop a supporting industry for urban railways, Hiếu emphasised the need to first study and analyse the market. This includes identifying future demand for replacement components and auxiliary services to pinpoint opportunities and challenges.

Understanding competitors is also crucial for shaping an appropriate development strategy, he added.

Hiếu stressed the importance of prioritising serious investment in research and development (R&D), establishing a professional R&D workforce and collaborating with research institutes and universities to improve technological capabilities.

Hà Nội should also build modern manufacturing infrastructure with visions for future expansion while integrating logistics systems. Factories producing components and auxiliary equipment must be equipped with advanced machinery and high-tech devices to ensure product quality, Hiếu said.

Hiếu also noted that a skilled workforce is a decisive factor for the success of this industry. Developing workers with expertise is critical for achieving Hà Nội's goals in building a sustainable urban railway system.

Hà Nội has already implemented several programmes to train railway technicians, collaborating with experts from countries with advanced urban railway industries like Japan and Germany.

Hiếu suggested further partnerships with global corporations such as Siemens (Germany), Hitachi, Mitsubishi (Japan) and Alstom (France) to transfer technologies related to carriages, signaling, automated control and management systems for the city's metro lines.

To save time and reduce costs associated with importing components, Hà Nội should collaborate with international companies that have supplied products during the project construction phase to localise the production of components and equipment, minimising reliance on imports, Hiếu noted.

For sustainable development and cost efficiency, Hiếu proposed that the Government adopt a policy to develop a supporting industry for urban railways closely integrated with the supporting industries for national high-speed rail. This interconnected approach would optimise resources, enhance connectivity and improve production efficiency.

At a meeting with relevant ministries and agencies in early December, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised the need for a groundbreaking approach and a strategic, long-term, modern and comprehensive vision when developing the urban railway system proposal.

He urged thorough, detailed and in-depth preparation to ensure the project implementation.

PM Chính highlighted the importance of selecting advanced technologies that align with Việt Nam's specific conditions.

The Prime Minister assigned Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà to oversee the project’s completion and implementation. He also instructed relevant ministries, sectors and localities to proactively coordinate with the Ministry of Transport to refine the proposal for the Politburo's approval.

Currently, Hà Nội has only two metro lines in operation, including the 13km Cát Linh–Hà Đông line and the 8.5km elevated section of the Nhổn–Hà Nội Station line. — VNS