Hà Nội students win six medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad

HÀ NỘI – All six Vietnamese students participating in the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) in Romania have won medals, with five silver and one bronze.

The students hail from Hanoi - Amsterdam High school for the Gifted, Newton Secondary and High School, and Nguyễn Huệ High School for the Gifted.

The IJSO 2024, which ran from December 2-12, attracted the participation of over 300 students from 52 countries and territories.

The contestants went through three exams - multiple choice, theory, and practice, with questions in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

The IJSO was held for the first time in 2004.

From 2007 to 2023, Hà Nội teams have represented Việt Nam to participate in IJSO, bagging home 77 medals, including 16 gold.

The annual competition has been held alternately by the Ministry of Education and Training of countries for students aged 15 and younger in order to challenge and nurture young talents. VNS