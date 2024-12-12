Fire and explosions cause VNĐ35.3 billion in damages in November

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Fire Prevention and Rescue Police reported 293 fires in November, resulting in six deaths, 12 injuries and property damage estimated at VNĐ35.3 billion (US$1.39 million).

About 29.36 hectares of forests were also destroyed.

Five explosions occurred during the month, killing two people and injuring four, with losses valued at VNĐ292 million.

Compared to November 2023, the number of fires increased by 82, with three more fatalities and six additional injuries. Explosions rose by four cases, with one fewer death but 11 more injuries.

The majority of fires occurred in residential and commercial areas, with electrical failures accounting for 72 per cent of identified causes. Carelessness with fire or heat sources caused 18.5 per cent of incidents.

In December, fire prevention and rescue authorities are focusing on strengthening fire safety regulations, enforcing compliance at facilities, and training specialised rescue teams. Efforts include promoting the recently passed Fire Prevention and Rescue Law and providing online administrative services to streamline public access. — VNS