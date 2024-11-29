NA passes Geology and Mineral Law, Fire Safety Law

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Friday approved the Geology and Mineral Law with an overwhelming majority of 446 out of 448 deputies voting in favour, representing 93.11 per cent of its members.

The legislation, including 12 chapters and 111 articles, provides regulations on geological investigations, mineral resource protection, mining operations, resource recovery, processing, financing and the auctioning of mineral extraction rights.

It also delineates state management responsibilities across Việt Nam’s mainland, islands, internal waters, territorial sea, contiguous zones, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

The law excludes petroleum resources, natural water other than mineral or hot spring water, and mineral processing activities unlinked to projects eligible for mining permits.

During the discussion, deputies recommended amendments to mineral planning regulations.

Specifically, a proposal was made to rename categories to align with exploration, extraction, processing and utilisation activities. Article 12 now classifies them as 'Group I' and 'Group II Mineral Planning' for clarity and legal consistency.

On the contentious issue of mining permit durations under Article 56, deputies agreed on a maximum validity of 30 years, extendable for an additional 20 years, making a total of 50 years. This aligns with international practice, as mining technology often becomes obsolete after three decades.

To ensure resource efficiency, the law allows the re-issuance of permits for projects with remaining viable reserves beyond the stipulated time frame.

On Friday morning, the Assembly also approved the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Law with 448 out of 450 deputies voting in favour, accounting for 93.53 per cent.

The law consists of eight chapters and 55 articles laying out guidelines for fire prevention, firefighting and rescue operations, while clearly defining the responsibilities of state agencies, organisations, households and individuals.

It highlights the public's role in fire safety, mandating that Vietnamese citizens aged 18 and above who are in good health participate in local firefighting and rescue teams when required.

Administrative procedures have been simplified, reducing the number of fire safety-related processes from 37 to 10, thereby minimising compliance costs for businesses and individuals.

For urban housing, the law mandates fire safety equipment such as alarms and extinguishers in densely populated areas with inadequate infrastructure.

This requirement will initially apply to five centrally governed cities: Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ and Hải Phòng. Other regions are encouraged to adopt similar measures voluntarily.

Additionally, strict regulations govern residential buildings repurposed for businesses like karaoke bars, nightclubs and dance halls. Such conversions must comply with construction laws and adhere to fire safety standards outlined in Article 23.

The law also prohibits unauthorised modifications that could compromise fire safety, as stipulated in Article 14. — VNS